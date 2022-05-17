Trending
May 17, 2022 / 12:07 PM

Several key races on the ballot Tuesday as 5 states hold primary elections

By Simon Druker
Five states are holding party primaries on Tuesday -- North Carolina, Kentucky, Idaho, Oregon and Pennsylvania. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Five states are holding primary elections on Tuesday for a number of key races to be settled in November -- including two for governor and eight for U.S. Congress.

Voters are casting ballots in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Oregon and Kentucky. Some analysts see Tuesday as one of the most important primary days ahead of the midterm elections.

In Pennsylvania, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is recovering from a stroke but is still expected to get the party's nomination. The Republican race to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey is tighter -- with television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz running with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Oz is trying to fend off a late surge from Kathy Barnette, a conservative commentator who's been criticized for making anti-gay and anti-Muslim remarks.

Tuesday will also include primaries for Pennsylvania governor.

Candidates in Pennsylvania are running to succeed Gov. Tom Wolf, the state's governor since 2015. He is term-limited and cannot run again. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

In North Carolina, GOP Sen. Richard Burr's retirement has Trump-backed Rep. Ted Budd up against former Gov. Pat McCrory, who's known for a law requiring people to use bathrooms based on their sex at birth.

Cheri Beasley is presumed to have the Democratic nomination clinched. If successful, the former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court would become the state's first Black senator.

North Carolina is also staging primaries for its 4th and 11th Districts.

In Kentucky, Democrats and Republicans are vying for the open seat in the 3rd District to succeed retiring Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth. The Republican field includes seven candidates and the Democratic two.

In Oregon, GOP Rep. Kurt Schrader is being challenged in the state's 5th District by Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who is running with an endorsement from President Joe Biden.

Also, the state's newly-created 6th District is open and has become one of the most-expensive Democratic primaries so far.

In idaho, Republican Gov. Brad Little is being challenged in Tuesday's primary by Trump-endorsed Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin. She is a former state legislator and a major supporter of anti-abortion laws.

