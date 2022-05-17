Several key races on the ballot Tuesday as 5 states hold primary elections

Five states are holding party primaries on Tuesday -- North Carolina, Kentucky, Idaho, Oregon and Pennsylvania. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo
Oz is trying to fend off a late surge from Kathy Barnette, a conservative commentator who's been criticized for making anti-gay and anti-Muslim remarks.
Tuesday will also include primaries for Pennsylvania governor.
Candidates in Pennsylvania are running to succeed Gov. Tom Wolf, the state's governor since 2015. He is term-limited and cannot run again. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Cheri Beasley is presumed to have the Democratic nomination clinched. If successful, the former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court would become the state's first Black senator.
North Carolina is also staging primaries for its 4th and 11th Districts.
In Kentucky, Democrats and Republicans are vying for the open seat in the 3rd District to succeed retiring Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth. The Republican field includes seven candidates and the Democratic two.
In Oregon, GOP Rep. Kurt Schrader is being challenged in the state's 5th District by Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who is running with an endorsement from President Joe Biden.
Also, the state's newly-created 6th District is open and has become one of the most-expensive Democratic primaries so far.
In idaho, Republican Gov. Brad Little is being challenged in Tuesday's primary by Trump-endorsed Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin. She is a former state legislator and a major supporter of anti-abortion laws.