John Fetterman, a candidate for the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania, said Sunday that is recovering from a stroke with the state set to vote in its primary election on Tuesday. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- John Fetterman, a candidate for the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania, announced Sunday that he is recovering from a stroke. Fetterman, a Democrat who is currently the state's lieutenant governor, wrote in a statement that he went to the hospital at the insistence of his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, after he was not feeling well on Friday. Advertisement

"I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long," he said.

On Friday, I wasn't feeling well, so I went to the hospital to get checked out. RELATED Trump-backed Mooney, Miller win West Virginia's GOP primary I didn't want to go - I didn't think I had to - but @giselefetterman insisted, and as usual, she was right. The good news is I'm feeling much better + I'm well on my way to a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/WQ5X6QgQen— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 15, 2022

Fetterman said that doctors were able to remove the clot and completely reverse the stroke.

"The good news is I'm feeling much better and the doctors tell me I didn't suffer any cognitive damage," he said. "I'm well on my way to a full recovery."

Advertisement

As of Sunday, Fetterman, who holds a lead over U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta in recent primary polls, said he was still at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital for observation but said the doctors had assured he would be able to return to the campaign trail.

"Our campaign isn't slowing down one bit, and we are still on track to win this primary on Tuesday and flip the Senate seat in November," he said. "Thanks for all the support, and please get out there and vote."