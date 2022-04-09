Trump endorses Dr. Oz's campaign for U.S. Senate

Dr. Mehmet Oz participates on a panel at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC22) in Orlando, Fla., on Feb. 27. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has endorsed television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz in his campaign to fill the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania vacated by retiring Sen. Patrick Toomey. Trump's endorsement was revealed Saturday night in a statement by his spokeswoman Liz Harrington in a post made to Twitter. Advertisement

The former president said in the statement that his endorsement of Oz was "about winning elections in order to stop the Radical Left maniacs."

"I have known Dr. Oz for many years, as have many others, even if only through his very successful television show. He has lived with us through the screen and has always been popular, respected and smart," Trump said.

"He even said that I was in extraordinary health, which made me like him even more (although he also said I should lose a couple of pounds!)."

In his endorsement, Trump noted that Oz is "pro-life" and "very strong on crime" and other issues of concern to the former president including the border and false claims of widespread election fraud.

"I believe that Mehmet Oz will be the one most able to win the General Election against a Radical Left Democrat looking to do unthinkable harm to our country," Trump said.

"Women, in particular, are drawn to Dr. Oz for his advice and counsel. I have seen this many times over the years. They know him, believe in him and trust him."

Trump had initially endorsed Sean Parnell for the seat but Parnell dropped out of the race after claims he abused his estranged wife, Politico noted.

Oz, a 61-year-old Ohio native who attended medical school at the University of Pennsylvania, announced his senate run in November and has used his medical credentials to largely campaign on a platform criticizing COVID-19 mandates.

In 2014, Oz testified before the U.S. Congress over allegations that he promoted sham "miracle" diet products while a British Medical Journal study found half of his medical advice was false or incorrect.

Oz also has ties to Trump, who appointed him to the Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition in 2018 and 2020.