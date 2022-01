1/4

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A husband and wife charged with conspiracy related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in hopes of blocking investigators' access to their private phone records. Kelly and Connie Meggs filed the suit in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Kelly Meggs is said to be a member of the right-wing militia group the Oath Keepers. Advertisement

According to Newsweek, court records show that Kelly Meggs is accused of "searching for" Pelosi during the attack on the Capitol, during which radical supporters of former President Donald Trump broke into the building in an attempt to block certification of Joe Biden's election victory.

Both Meggses were charged last February with six criminal counts for their involvement, including conspiracy to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

The couple said they were notified last month that the committee had subpoenaed Verizon for their phone records, covering a period between November 2020 through January 2021.

The House select committee's investigation is separate from the criminal charges faced by the couple and 19 other Oath Keepers, including founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes.

The Meggs' suit argues that the phone records cover too broad of a time period and granting the subpoenas would violate spousal communications.

The suit also says that the subpoena could violate privacy rights because the couple uses a cellular family plan. Attorneys for the couple say it would also make finding a fair jury in Washington, D.C., difficult.

Kelly Meggs has been held in custody since his arrest in February. Connie Meggs was released after being charged.

