Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 23, 2021 / 6:41 PM

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Proud Boys, Oath Keepers leaders

By Daniel Uria
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Proud Boys, Oath Keepers leaders
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed the leaders of three extremist groups, including Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, of the Proud Boys. File Photo by EPA-EFE/GAMAL DIAB

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday subpoenaed leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said the committee was seeking documents and testimony from the heads of the two extremist groups as it works to gather information from those involved in planning and participating in the violence leading up to and during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Advertisement

"We believe the individuals and organizations we subpoenaed today have relevant information about how violence erupted at the Capitol and the preparation leading up to this violent attack," Thompson said.

The committee noted that members of Proud Boys International, L.L.C., "called for violence" leading up to Jan. 6 and at least 34 individuals affiliated with the group have been indicted by the Justice Department.

RELATED U.S. House: Trump records on Capitol riot can help prevent future attacks

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, who was chairman of the Proud Boys during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, was arrested two days before the riots on charges of burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was taken from Asbury United Methodist Church during protests a month earlier.

Advertisement

"Though Mr. Tarrio was prevented from entering Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, he was allegedly involved in the Proud Boys' preparation for the events at the Capitol," the committee said.

Additionally, members of the Oath Keepers were involved with planning and participating in the violence and 18 members of the group have been indicted by a federal grand jury after traveling to Washington, D.C., with paramilitary gear and supplies, the committee said.

RELATED Timetable for Bannon contempt trial contested by prosecution, defense

Members of the group also reportedly acted as "body guards" for Roger Stone, a longtime Republican operative and ally to former President Donald Trump, who was also subpoenaed Monday.

The committee added that Elmer Stewart Rhodes, president of the Oath Keepers, suggested the group should "engage in violence to ensure their preferred election outcome" and was allegedly in contact with Oath Keepers members throughout the Jan. 6 attack, including meeting some of them outside the Capitol.

The 1st Amendment Praetorian, an organization that provided security at rallies leading up to Jan. 6 and amplified Trump's unsupported claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and its chairman, Robert Patrick Lewis, were also subpoenaed Tuesday.

RELATED Steve Bannon pleads not guilty, waives arraignment

Lewis, who was listed as a speaker for a Jan. 5 rally on Freedom Plaza tweeted that Jan. 6 "is the day that true battles begin

Advertisement

Donald Trump supporters breach Capitol, riot over election results

Supporters of President Donald Trump riot against the Electoral College vote count on January 6, 2021, in protest of Trump's loss to President-elect Joe Biden, prompting a lockdown of the Capitol Building. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

" and claimed he was involved in "war-gaming efforts" to seek to overturn the election.

Latest Headlines

Biden orders 50M barrels from emergency oil stockpile to bring down gas prices
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden orders 50M barrels from emergency oil stockpile to bring down gas prices
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- With millions on the move for Thanksgiving and the cost of gas higher, President Biden has ordered the release of millions of barrels of oil from the strategic reserve in a move to bring down prices at the pump.
Jury says CVS, Walgreens, Walmart had role in opioid crisis
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jury says CVS, Walgreens, Walmart had role in opioid crisis
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A federal jury on Tuesday said pharmacies at CVS, Walgreens and Walmart contributed to the influx of large quantities of pain pills in two Ohio counties, contributing to the deadly opioid crisis.
Missouri Judge exonerates Kevin Strickland after 43 years in prison
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Missouri Judge exonerates Kevin Strickland after 43 years in prison
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A Missouri Judge ordered Kevin Strickland to be released from prison Tuesday after serving 43 years behind bars in the state's longest known wrongful imprisonment.
Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, family says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, family says
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Brian Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, an attorney for his family announced Tuesday.
Survey: Most Americans say suffering comes from people -- not God
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Survey: Most Americans say suffering comes from people -- not God
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A new survey reveals that most Americans say bad things happen because of random chance, people's own actions and the way society is structured, rather than blaming God for human suffering.
Smash-and-grab targets another Nordstrom, LA police say
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Smash-and-grab targets another Nordstrom, LA police say
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Los Angeles police arrested three people after they allegedly broke into a department store at The Grove shopping center Monday night, officials said.
Dollar Tree will increase prices to $1.25 starting in December
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dollar Tree will increase prices to $1.25 starting in December
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Dollar Tree announced that its price point will increase next month from $1 to $1.25 to cover cost increases and continue offering products that increased beyond its traditional price threshold.
Liquor industry facing glass bottle shortage ahead of holiday season
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Liquor industry facing glass bottle shortage ahead of holiday season
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Like many other commodities, glass jars are getting harder to come by because of the U.S. supply chain crunch, and the liquor industry is feeling the pressure just two days ahead of Thanksgiving.
Senators ask Joe Biden to urge WTO to open up vaccine production
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Senators ask Joe Biden to urge WTO to open up vaccine production
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Nine senators sent President Joe Biden a letter urging him to call for a waiver of international intellectual property rules for vaccines at the World Trade Organization ministerial conference.
Murder rate in Washington, D.C., rises to highest level in almost 20 years
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Murder rate in Washington, D.C., rises to highest level in almost 20 years
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The homicide rate in Washington, D.C., which for many years at the end of the 20th century was one of the most dangerous cities in the country, has risen to its highest level in almost two decades.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, found dead in her NYC home
Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, found dead in her NYC home
Dozens dead after tour bus catches fire on highway in Bulgaria
Dozens dead after tour bus catches fire on highway in Bulgaria
Jury begins deliberations in trial for murder of Ahmaud Arbery
Jury begins deliberations in trial for murder of Ahmaud Arbery
China's birthrate decreases to lowest in decades
China's birthrate decreases to lowest in decades
Dollar Tree will increase prices to $1.25 starting in December
Dollar Tree will increase prices to $1.25 starting in December
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement