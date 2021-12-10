Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 10, 2021 / 4:15 PM

Jan. 6 committee issues 6 new subpoenas to Trump connections, supporters

By Danielle Haynes
1/5
Jan. 6 committee issues 6 new subpoenas to Trump connections, supporters
Max Miller arrives for the State Dinner hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in honor of Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and his wife, Jenny Morrison, at the White House in Washington, D.C., on September 20, 2019. Miller has been subpoenaed by a committee investigating the January 6 attack. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed an additional six people connected to former President Donald Trump on Friday, including Ohio congressional candidate Max Miller.

The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is seeking records and testimony from people involved in the organization and planning of rallies for Trump supporters Jan. 5 and Jan. 6. Some allegedly worked directly with Trump to plan the rally on the Ellipse that directly proceeded the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Advertisement

"The select committee is seeking information from individuals who were involved in or witnesses to the coordination and planning of the events leading up to the violent attack on our democracy on January 6th," committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said.

"Some of the witnesses we subpoenaed today apparently worked to stage the rallies on January 5th and 6th, and some appeared to have had direct communication with the former president regarding the rally at the Ellipse directly preceding the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The select committee expects these witnesses to join the hundreds of individuals who have already cooperated with our investigation as we work to provide the American people with answers about what happened on January 6th and ensure nothing like that day ever happens again."

Advertisement
RELATED Appeals court rules against Trump's efforts to block release of Jan. 6 documents

Among those subpoenaed are:

-- Ohio congressional candidate and former Trump aide Miller.

-- Former Trump aide Robert "Bobby" Peede Jr. The committee said Peede and Miller met with Trump on Jan. 4 in the president's private dining room to discuss the Jan. 6 rally.

RELATED Attorney: Mark Meadows will no longer cooperate with Jan. 6 committee

-- Brian Jack, director of political affairs for Trump, allegedly asked members of Congress to speak at the Ellipse rally on behalf of the president.

-- Bryan Lewis allegedly obtained a permit for a rally outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 to "urge Congress to nullify electoral votes from states that made illegal changes to voting rules during their elections."

-- Ed Martin, an organizer of the Stop the Steal movement, allegedly helped plan and finance a Stop the Steal rally on Jan. 6 directly before the Capitol riots.

RELATED Judge says Trump, others 'stoked the flames of fear' for Jan. 6 riots

-- Kimberly Fletcher, of Moms for America, allegedly helped organize a rally on Jan. 5 at Freedom Plaza and on Jan. 6 at the Ellipse to support Trump.

The six are among dozens of people who have been subpoenaed by the select committee in recent months, including former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and the president, himself. Trump and some of his closest aides have refused to comply with the subpoenas, claiming executive privilege.

Advertisement

Donald Trump supporters breach Capitol, riot over election results

Supporters of President Donald Trump riot against the Electoral College vote count on January 6, 2021, in protest of Trump's loss to President-elect Joe Biden, prompting a lockdown of the Capitol Building. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

New York state to require masks at all indoor places with no vaccine requirement
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New York state to require masks at all indoor places with no vaccine requirement
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that masks must be worn in all indoor public spaces, unless that place has established a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
Final parent enters guilty plea in college admissions scandal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Final parent enters guilty plea in college admissions scandal
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A California-based shipping warehouse owner has pleaded guilty to paying $25,000 to help his son cheat on the ACT exam as part of a nationwide college admissions scandal, the Justice Department announced.
Bureau of Land Management wasting money on unleased land, watchdog says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bureau of Land Management wasting money on unleased land, watchdog says
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A report released Friday by the Government Accountability Office found that the Interior Department is wasting money on applications for land that isn't leased for oil and gas drilling.
Sen. Bob Dole honored at memorial services at cathedral, WWII Memorial
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Sen. Bob Dole honored at memorial services at cathedral, WWII Memorial
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden eulogized late Sen. Bob Dole on Friday, calling him a man of his word, while daughter Robin Dole called him the most generous person she's ever known during an emotional funeral.
New 'normal' reshaping white Christmas chances across U.S.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New 'normal' reshaping white Christmas chances across U.S.
Experts analyzed data from nearly 15,000 weather stations across the contiguous United States to show the likelihood of white Christmas dreams becoming a reality.
U.S. issues sanctions against Liberian senator over acts of corruption
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. issues sanctions against Liberian senator over acts of corruption
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The United States has issued punitive sanctions against Liberian politician Yormie Johnson for purported corruption.
Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion ban in place, but allows challenge to go on
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion ban in place, but allows challenge to go on
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court decided on Friday to leave in place Texas' restrictive new abortion ban, but also ruled that a lawsuit seeking to strike the law down can proceed.
House report calls drug prices 'unsustainable' and 'unjustified'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House report calls drug prices 'unsustainable' and 'unjustified'
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Prescription drug prices in the United States are "unsustainable, unjustified and unfair," according to a new 269-page report released on Friday by the House Oversight Committee.
Rural Georgia community reels after its hospital closes
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Rural Georgia community reels after its hospital closes
CUTHBERT, Ga., Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center was one of 19 rural hospitals in the United States that closed in 2020.
U.S. inflation up almost 7% over past year in steepest hike since 1982
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. inflation up almost 7% over past year in steepest hike since 1982
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Inflation in the United States is up almost 7% over the past year, the Labor Department said in its consumer prices report on Friday -- which is the highest year-to-year gain in almost four decades.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ghislaine Maxwell trial adjourned after attorney becomes ill
Ghislaine Maxwell trial adjourned after attorney becomes ill
State judge declares Texas abortion law unconstitutional
State judge declares Texas abortion law unconstitutional
Fox News' NYC tree replaced after original set on fire, destroyed
Fox News' NYC tree replaced after original set on fire, destroyed
Jussie Smollett found guilty on five of six disorderly conduct charges
Jussie Smollett found guilty on five of six disorderly conduct charges
Taiwan loses another ally to China as Nicaragua severs diplomatic ties
Taiwan loses another ally to China as Nicaragua severs diplomatic ties
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement