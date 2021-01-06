There has been no evidence of widespread fraud, despite Trump's claims. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump tweeted support of the protesters, saying the presidential election had been "stolen" from him. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Harry's Bar and the Hotel Harrington, a popular location for the pro-Trump group the Proud Boys, is closed in anticipation of the rallies. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

D.C. police issued warnings to not bring firearms to the city while they concentrate on protecting houses of worship that express support for Black Lives Matter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones, greets supporters of Trump at the rally. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Various groups of Trump supporters announced more rallies this week in support of Trump's baseless claims of election fraud. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump, his supporters and some Republicans in Congress are citing baseless claims of widespread fraud in an effort to challenge Biden's victory. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters rally near the Capitol ahead of Congress's upcoming Electoral College election vote certification on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators gather and pray holding a cross at a protest against the Electoral College vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence has said he will not interfere with the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A simple majority is required to uphold the objection in each chamber, but both the House and the Senate must agree to the objection for it to succeed. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

At least a dozen House Republicans and some senators have said they plan to object to the vote count. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Thousands of the president's supporters had packed the National Mall by mid-morning Wednesday, gathering between the Washington Monument and the Ellipse. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters gather and march toward the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Capitol Police exit the building with extra gear ahead of the gatherings to protest against the Electoral College vote count. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A demonstrator wears an American flag around his head as he joins hundreds gathering and praying in protest. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Under federal law, January 6 is the date Electoral College votes determining the next president are counted in a joint session of Congress. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters march toward the U.S. Capitol to protest the Electoral College vote count. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Trump also condemned Republicans who have not backed his attempts to overturn the election results. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

The U.S. Park Police said permits for the rally had been approved and amended by organizers to increase the capacity from 5,000 to 30,000 people. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

The protests spanned the area around the National Mall. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Trump said he will never concede his loss to Biden because "you don't concede when there's theft involved." Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Thousands of Trump supporters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Capitol on Pennsylvania Avenue. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters breach the security perimeter of the U.S. Capitol to protest against the Electoral College vote count that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Proud Boys and pro-Trump supporters gather and march to protest against the Electoral College vote count that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner in Washington, DC on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Under federal law, Jan. 6 is the date Electoral College votes determining the next president are counted in a joint session of Congress. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protester attempting to enter the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress to certify the election results. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters climb on scaffolding as they protest the election results in front of the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Law enforcement officers point their weapons as protesters attempt to break into the House Chamber. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Protesters enter the Capitol building during the joint session of Congress. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The protesters broke through a police line to get inside the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The Capitol riot followed a speech by Trump in which he falsely claimed the election was stolen from him. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Lawmakers were told to use gas masks after tear gas was deployed in the Capitol Rotunda. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Capitol police officers take positions as protestors enter the Capitol building. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A curfew was instituted for the city from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The National Guard and law enforcement agencies were brought in to secure the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Proud Boys and other right-wing groups were among those who participated in the rallies that grew into a storming of the Capitol. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Rioters destroy camera gear and media equipment after breaching the security perimeter and penetrating the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The protests disrupted the joint session of Congress to certify the election results and put the Capitol on lockdown. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Pro-Trump rioters clash with law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Rioters clambered up onto balconies and other parts of the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Several injuries were reported during the melee. One woman died after being shot. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The Capitol's sergeant-at-arms announced Wednesday evening that the building was secure after rioters stormed in as a joint session of Congress met to certify the Electoral College vote in the presidential election. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A man holds a Confederate flag as Pro-Trump rioters breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A man holds a noose as supporters of President Donald Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in protest of Trump's loss to President-elect Joe Biden. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump called on his supporters to go home and the National Guard was deployed after protesters breached a police barricade and forced their way into the U.S. Capitol, spurring a lockdown.

The U.S. Sergeant-at-Arms and Capitol police announced on Wednesday night that the U.S. Capitol building was secure hours after supporters of Trump were able to get inside as Congress worked to certify the results of the presidential election.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said the Washington, D.C. National Guard had been deployed and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam also approved the state's National Guard and state police to be deployed to the Capitol.

Authorities deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd surrounding the Capitol ahead of a 6 p.m. curfew ordered by Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, which is set to last through 6 a.m. Thursday. She said no one other than essential workers and working media may be in public places or use transportation during the curfew hours.

Northam also instituted a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for Alexandria and Arlington and declared a state of emergency.

A pipe bomb found at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee, a block away from the Capitol building, was successfully destroyed by a bomb squad, an RNC official said, according to The New York Times.

Additionally, the headquarters of the Democratic National Convention was evacuated after an unidentified package was found.

Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said that about 13 people were arrested and about five weapons were recovered.

"We were looking at just above 13 arrests. I should add, very important to note here, that none of the arrests that occurred were D.C. residents. All the individuals who were arrested, all were from out of the area," he said.

CNN, NPR and The Washington Post, citing unnamed sources, reported at least one person was shot on the Capitol grounds and was receiving emergency care. D.C. police spokesman Dustin Stermbeck said the woman has died.

Thousands gathered on and around the National Mall earlier to hear remarks by Trump, who falsely claimed he won November's presidential election "in a landslide."

After his speech, some protesters clashed with police, breaking through a police line, forcing their way to the Capitol, where members of Congress debated certification of the Electoral College win by President-elect Joe Biden.

Protesters made their way inside the building, walking through Statuary Hall. At least one protester was pictured sitting in the Senate well. In the afternoon, protesters were also seen destroying camera gear and other media equipment outside of the Capitol.

Images from the scene appeared to show police involved in an armed standoff with someone attempting to enter the House doors.

Biden called on those at the Capitol, whom he described as "extremists" and a "mob," to pull back and "allow democracy to go forward" while urging Trump to deliver a speech on national television. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris tweeted Wednesday evening that she joined Biden in "calling for the assault on the Capitol and our nation's public to end."

Shortly afterward, Trump released a video on Twitter in which he continued to repeat claims that the election was "stolen from us" but called on people to leave the Capitol and go home.

"You have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anybody hurt," he said.

Facebook and YouTube removed the video with Facebook Vice President of Integrity Guy Rosen saying "it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence" and YouTube saying it repeated false information about the outcome of the election. Twitter initially restricted the video, preventing people from liking, retweeting or replying to the post and later followed suit in removing it.

Later in the evening, however, Trump tweeted that the breach of the Capitol building was a result of when "a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously and viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly and unfairly treated for so long." That post was also removed.

Congress, which had split into separate sessions to debate an objection to Arizona's electoral votes, was forced to go into recess due to the violence outside.

Vice President Mike Pence, who earlier declined to intervene in the electoral vote certification process, was evacuated from the Capitol. Police also evacuated members of the House of Representatives to an undisclosed location.

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., told reporters that lawmakers were told to use gas masks after tear gas was deployed in the rotunda.

The Washington Post reported two nearby buildings -- the Library of Congress James Madison Memorial Building and the Cannon House Office Building -- were evacuated briefly.

"I just had to evacuate my office because of a pipe bomb reported outside. Supporters of the president are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots," Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., tweeted.

"I don't recognize our country today and the members of Congress who have supported this anarchy do not deserve to represent their fellow Americans."

Additionally, public COVID-19 testing sites have been closed for the day.

Trump called on the protesters to be peaceful in tweets after the violence started.

"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country," he tweeted.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump spoke during a protest at the Ellipse on the National Mall dubbed the "March for Trump/Save America" rally, organized by supporters who back his unsubstantiated claims that the election was "rigged" against him.

As he opened his remarks, Trump slammed the "fake news media" for not showing what called the "hundreds of thousands" of people at the event, saying, "the media is the biggest problem we have, as far as I'm concerned."

The U.S. Park police told NPR that permits for the rally had been approved and amended by its organizers to increase the capacity from 5,000 to 30,000 people.

The crowd roared its approval as Trump went on to claim he will never concede his loss to Biden because "you don't concede when there's theft involved. We won this election, and we won it by a landslide. This was not a close election."

He also condemned what he called "weak Republicans" who have not backed his attempts to overturn the results of the election.