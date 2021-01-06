Pence (L) and Pelosi talk before the session starts. Pool Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The joint session of Congress to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election was halted Wednesday when protesters refusing to accept President Donald Trump's defeat stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Vice President Mike Pence earlier said he wouldn't intervene in the electoral vote count to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

As the session began, a group of Republican lawmakers objected to the counting of Arizona's votes.

Pence made his position known in a letter to lawmakers in response to President Donald Trump's false assertions on Tuesday that his deputy has the power to "reject fraudulently chosen electors."

"My oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not," Pence wrote in the letter. "My role as presiding officer is largely ceremonial."

Trump slammed Pence's letter on Twitter.

"Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!" he wrote.

The joint session of Congress to certify the votes is also typically ceremonial, but, taking their cue from Trump, some Republican lawmakers held up the process -- which was later halted when protesters breached a police barricade and entered the Capitol. The building went into lockdown and Congress called a recess. Pence was evacuated.

Earlier, Rep. Paul Gosar of Wyoming, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and other Republicans had challenged Arizona's electors, prompting Congress to retire to their respective chambers for debate, a process that could take up to 2 hours. Each lawmaker will be allowed 5 minutes to speak.

On the Senate floor, Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky argued against overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"The Constitution gives us here in Congress a limited role. We cannot simply declare ourselves a national board of elections on steroids. Voters, courts, states have all spoken. They've all spoken. If we overrule them it would damage our republic forever," he said.

Once the 2-hour debate on Arizona's votes is completed, lawmakers will regroup and continue the process in which Pence will hand sealed certificates of states' certified results from a wooden box to tellers appointed from Congress to read.

Any objections to each subsequent state's electoral votes will require another round of debates in each chamber.

On Dec. 14, electors from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., cast their votes as determined by November's general election, giving Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris 306 electoral votes and Trump and Pence 232.

Generally, in presidential elections, certification is conducted pro forma, with the process lasting about a half-hour. But Trump repeatedly has refused to accept the election results, putting forth various unfounded claims of voter fraud in key states.

As a result, several Republican lawmakers in both chambers plan to object Wednesday. At least one House member and one senator must agree to raise an objection for it to be heard.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., was the first senator to announce he would object to the certification of the votes, and he was followed by a group of 11 other senators, led by Cruz.

At least a dozen House Republicans also have said they plan to object.

A simple majority is required to uphold the objection in each chamber, but both the House and the Senate must agree to the objection for it to succeed.

The Electoral Count Act of 1887 grants Pence the ability to preside over the certification in his role as president of the Senate, but does not allow him to intervene.

Last week, a federal judge rejected a lawsuit by Rep. Louis Gohmert, R-Texas, seeking to expand Pence's power. Gohmert contended that the 12th Amendment granted Pence "exclusive authority and sole discretion" to decide whether electors put forth by the states were valid and to replace them with Trump-appointed electors.

Pro-Trump protests challenging the results of the election began Tuesday, with Trump addressing a rally at the Ellipse south of the White House on Wednesday, saying he won the election "in a landslide."