Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Vice President Mike Pence said he won't intervene in the electoral vote count Wednesday as a group of Republican lawmakers objected to the counting of Arizona's votes during a joint session of Congress.
Pence made his position known in a letter to lawmakers in response to President Donald Trump's false assertions on Tuesday that his deputy has the power to "reject fraudulently chosen electors."
"My oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not," Pence wrote in the letter. "My role as presiding officer is largely ceremonial."
Wednesday's joint session of Congress to certify the votes in favor of Democrat Joe Biden is also typically ceremonial, but, taking their cue from Trump, some Republican lawmakers held up the process.
Rep. Paul Gosar of Wyoming, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and other Republicans challenged Arizona's electors, prompting Congress to retire to their respective chambers for debate, a process that could take up to 2 hours. Each lawmaker will be allowed 5 minutes to speak.
On the Senate floor, Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky argued against overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.
"The Constitution gives us here in Congress a limited role. We cannot simply declare ourselves a national board of elections on steroids. Voters, courts, states have all spoken. They've all spoken. If we overrule them it would damage our republic forever," he said.
Once the 2-hour debate on Arizona's votes is completed, lawmakers will regroup and continue the process in which Pence will hand sealed certificates of states' certified results from a wooden box to tellers appointed from Congress to read.
Any objections to each subsequent state's electoral votes will require another round of debates in each chamber.
On Dec. 14, electors from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., cast their votes as determined by November's general election, giving Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris 306 electoral votes and Trump and Pence 232.
Generally, in presidential elections, certification is conducted pro forma, with the process lasting about a half-hour. But Trump repeatedly has refused to accept the election results, putting forth various unfounded claims of voter fraud in key states.
As a result, several Republican lawmakers in both chambers plan to object Wednesday. At least one House member and one senator must agree to raise an objection for it to be heard.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., was the first senator to announce he would object to the certification of the votes, and he was followed by a group of 11 other senators, led by Cruz.
At least a dozen House Republicans also have said they plan to object.
A simple majority is required to uphold the objection in each chamber, but both the House and the Senate must agree to the objection for it to succeed.
The Electoral Count Act of 1887 grants Pence the ability to preside over the certification in his role as president of the Senate, but does not allow him to intervene.
Last week, a federal judge rejected a lawsuit by Rep. Louis Gohmert, R-Texas, seeking to expand Pence's power. Gohmert contended that the 12th Amendment granted Pence "exclusive authority and sole discretion" to decide whether electors put forth by the states were valid and to replace them with Trump-appointed electors.
Pro-Trump protests challenging the results of the election began Tuesday, with Trump addressing a rally at the Ellipse south of the White House on Wednesday, saying he won the election "in a landslide."
Donald Trump supporters gather to protest election results
Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump gather as he delivers remarks in protest of Congress' certification of Joe Biden as the next president on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo
Trump speaks to the crowd. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo
Trump said he will never concede his loss to Biden because "you don't concede when there's theft involved." Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo
The U.S. Park Police said permits for the rally had been approved and amended by organizers to increase the capacity from 5,000 to 30,000 people. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo
Trump also condemned Republicans who have not backed his attempts to overturn the election results. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo
Trump supporters march toward the U.S. Capitol to protest the Electoral College vote count. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Under federal law, January 6 is the date Electoral College votes determining the next president are counted in a joint session of Congress. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A demonstrator wears an American flag around his head as he joins hundreds gathering and praying in protest. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A Trump supporter wears a Trump mask. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A Trump supporter prays in protest against the Electoral College vote count. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
U.S. Capitol Police exit the building with extra gear ahead of the gatherings to protest against the Electoral College vote count. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Trump supporters gather and march toward the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Thousands of the president's supporters had packed the National Mall by mid-morning Wednesday, gathering between the Washington Monument and the Ellipse. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Demonstrators gather and pray holding a cross at a protest against the Electoral College vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Trump supporters rally near the Capitol ahead of Congress's upcoming Electoral College election vote certification on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones, greets supporters of Trump at the rally. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
D.C. police issued warnings to not bring firearms to the city while they concentrate on protecting houses of worship that express support for Black Lives Matter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Harry's Bar and the Hotel Harrington, a popular location for the pro-Trump group the Proud Boys, is closed in anticipation of the rallies. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Supporters in matching hats rally ahead of Congress' upcoming Electoral College election vote certification. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Trump supporters rally at the U.S. Supreme Court. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo