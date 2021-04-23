April 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and his administration will open up the second and final day of their climate summit on Friday with a focus on investing in global warming mitigation innovations.

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will lead the 8 a.m. EDT session, which will highlight technology and innovation to reach net-zero emissions.

The session will mark the beginning of the second day of the Leaders Summit on Climate, Biden's effort to bring together leaders from dozens of countries to stimulate efforts to tackle climate change.

Also participating in the in the virtual meeting Friday morning will be Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg and International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol, among others.

Biden opened the summit on Thursday -- Earth Day -- by announcing the United States plans to take steps to cut carbon emissions in half by 2030.

Friday's second session, at 9:15 a.m. will be on the economic opportunities of climate action, featuring Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, and representatives from various energy and manufacturing companies, among others.

The Day 2 featured speakers include U.N. Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions Michael Bloomberg, Microsoft and Breakthrough Energy Founder Bill Gates, With House Council on Environmental Quality Chairwoman Brenda Mallory, and White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council co-Chairwoman Peggy Shepard.