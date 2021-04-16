April 16 (UPI) -- Police in Indianapolis said multiple people were shot late Thursday at a FedEx warehouse near the city's international airport.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Genae Cook told reporters during a press briefing early Friday that "multiple people" were suffering from gunshot wounds and were transported to various local hospitals.

Advertisement

She said there is no active threat to the public as it is believed the suspected gunman took his own life.

In a statement emailed to UPI, FedEx said it was aware of the "tragic shooting."

"Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected," the spokesman said. "We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities."

Cook told reporters that officers arrived to an "active shooter incident" at the FedEx Warehouse shortly after 11 p.m. while responding to reports of shots fired.

Sgt. John Perrine of the Indiana State Police tweeted that the I-70 had been briefly closed due to the police activity in the area.

Family of FedEx employees at the warehouse who are attempting to reach the scene are being directed to a nearby Holiday Inn.

This is a developing story.