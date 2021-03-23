Police officers are seen near the scene of the shooting on Monday at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colo. Ten people were killed, including police officer Eric Talley. Photo courtesy Boulder Police Department/Twitter

Police and officials investigate the scene of a mass shooting at the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colo., on Monday evening. Photo by Brendan Davis/EPA-EFE

March 23 (UPI) -- Authorities in Boulder, Colo., are looking into the background of the man who fatally shot 10 people, including a police officer, inside a supermarket in the second major mass shooting in the United States in a week.

According to witnesses and police, the gunman began firing inside the King Soopers market on Monday afternoon. He was wounded and remained hospitalized Tuesday. He has not been identified.

Advertisement

"This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder County," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a report by USA Today.

"These were people going about their day, doing their shopping. I promise the victims and the people of the state of Colorado that we will secure justice."

The shooting started around 2:30 p.m. Monday in Boulder, which is home to the University of Colorado and located about 30 miles northwest of downtown Denver.

Authorities haven't disclosed any information about a possible motive. A news conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. MDT Tuesday.

The slain officer was identified as Eric Talley, 51, of the Boulder Police Department.

"It didn't surprise me he was the first one there," his father, Homer Talley, told KUSA-TV. "He loved his family more than anything."

Talley had worked for the Boulder Police Department since 2010.

Monday's tragedy follows an attack last week in the Atlanta area by a gunman who went on a shooting spree at three spa establishments. Police said the shooter in that case, Robert Aaron Long, confessed to the killings.

RELATED Thousands rally in Atlanta in response to spa shootings

The White House said late Monday that President Joe Biden is monitoring the developments in Boulder.

"The president has been briefed on the shooting in Colorado and he will be kept up to date by his team as there are additional developments," press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted.

The University of Colorado men's basketball team played in the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis on Monday night, losing to Florida State.

"We are shocked and saddened by the shooting that has rocked the Boulder community this afternoon, and our hearts go out to those impacted," the university tweeted.

"It puts basketball in its proper place," head coach Tad Boyle said. "Win or lose tonight, I just felt an emptiness in my stomach. Another senseless act of violence that we've experienced as a country many, many times."

Monday's is the second high-profile mass shooting in Colorado in less than a decade. Twelve people were shot dead at a movie theater in Aurora, Colo., on July 20, 2012, when a gunman opened fire at the premiere of the Batman film The Dark Knight Rises.

Shooter James Holmes, who dressed as the Batman villain the Joker during the attack, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the shooting. Aurora is about 30 miles southeast of Boulder.