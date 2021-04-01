April 1 (UPI) -- At least four people, including a child, were killed in a shooting at a Southern California business complex on Wednesday night, authorities said.

The suspected gunman and a female victim were also shot and taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Lt. Jennifer Amat of the Orange Police Department told reporters during a press conference, adding that it was unknown if the gunman's injuries were the result of a gunfight with police or a self-inflicted gunshot.

A firearm was also located at the scene, she said.

No other information about the victims, the shooter or the business where the shooting occurred were immediately available, Amat said, adding she was unsure of the child's age or why they were at the two-story complex.

"It's just such a tragedy for the victims their families, our community and our police department," she said during an earlier press conference on Wednesday evening.

Police said they received a call of an active shooting at 202 West Lincoln Avenue in the city of Orange, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles, at 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, shots were being fired and they engaged the gunman, resulting in an "officer-involved shooting," Amat said.

Police initially said in a statement "multiple" victims were found at the scene, including fatalities.

Amat said the scene has since been secured and that there is no longer any threat to the public.

Rep. Katie Porter of California's 45th congressional district, which encompasses areas of Orange city, tweeted she is "deeply saddened" by the shooting and will continue to monitor the situation.

"Horrifying and heartbreaking," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a tweet. "Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight."

Amat said it was the worst shooting in Orange since four people were killed and two others wounded when a former state employee opened fire at a Caltrans facility in 1997.

The violence on Wednesday follows two other mass shootings in the United States in less than a month.

On March 16, a man opened fire at three massage parlors in Atlanta, killing eight people and injuring two others.

Less than a week later, a second gunman opened fire at a Boulder, Colo., grocery store on March 22, killing 10, including Eric Talley, an 11-year veteran of the Boulder Police Department.

Rob Bonta, a California state assemblyman whom Newsom has nominated to be the state's next attorney general, said following the shooting that gun violence "is America's disease."

"Tonight, our hearts ache for these victims and all those impacted by this terrible tragedy," he said on Twitter. "No one should have to fear for their lives at work, in school or in prayer."