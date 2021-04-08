April 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden plans to unveil several executive actions on Thursday aimed at curbing gun violence, including measures on unregistered firearms that can be assembled from parts, commonly referred to as "ghost guns."

The new directives come in the aftermath of mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder that killed 18 people. Biden is expected to outline the gun control measures in an announcement in the White House Rose Garden at 11:45 a.m. EDT.

Attending the announcement with Biden will be Vice President Kamala Harris and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"Gun violence takes lives and leaves a lasting legacy of trauma in communities every single day in this country, even when it is not on the nightly news. In fact, cities across the country are in the midst of a historic spike in homicides, violence that disproportionately impacts Black and brown Americans," the White House said in a statement.

RELATED Biden calls for gun law reforms on 3rd anniversary of Parkland shooting

In one executive order, Biden will ask the Justice Department, within 30 days, to issue a proposed rule to help stop the proliferation of "ghost guns." These weapons often don't have a serial number and can't be traced by law enforcement.

"We are experiencing a growing problem: Criminals are buying kits containing nearly all of the components and directions for finishing a firearm within as little as 30 minutes and using these firearms to commit crimes," the White House announcement added.

Biden also will ask the Justice Department to develop within 60 days "red flag" laws that states can adopt. The measures allow family members to petition courts to take firearms away from people who are deemed a threat. Several states already have red flag laws, including Colorado, the administration said.

Biden will also nominate David Chipman as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Thursday.

Chipman is a former federal agent, gun control advocate and adviser for the gun control advocacy group named for former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who survived a 2011 shooting.

Other measures to be announced Thursday include: