Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Gun ownership laws being made more liberal in Missouri over the past decade has coincided with a 22% increase in firearm suicides in the state since 2007, according to an analysis published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open.

Since 2014, when legislators in Missouri reduced the minimum age for concealed-carry permits in the state to 19 years, gun suicides among teens age 14 to 18 have increased by more than 32%, the data showed.

Over the same period, non-firearm suicides among teens increased by 30%, the researchers said.

"Suicide is a public health issue," study co-author Dr. Apurva Bhatt told UPI.

"Our study showed that Missouri's firearm laws may have important impacts on rates of suicide by firearms in young Missouri residents," said Bhatt, a resident psychiatrist at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

In 2017, suicide was the second leading cause of death nationally for children and young adults ages 10 to 24, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

That same year, Missouri ranked sixth in the nation in firearm deaths. Firearm-related deaths were also the second leading cause of death in the state among children age 1 to 17, based on data from the CDC and the Giffords Law Center.

A decade earlier, legislators in Missouri removed a requirement for gun owners to have a state permit-to-purchase license for concealable firearms, Bhatt and her colleagues said.

In 2014, the state lowered the legal age to obtain a concealed carry permit from 21 to 19 and, three years later, it enacted a law allowing "permit-less carry" for all gun owners in most public places, the researchers said.

For this study, Bhatt and her colleagues examined data on rates of suicide by firearm in Missouri among adolescents and young adults between 1999 and 2018.

Prior to the law changes, firearm suicide rates among adolescents in the state declined to 2.63 per 100,000 people in 2009 from 5.58 per 100,000 in 1999, the data showed.

However, from 2010 to 2018, which covers the period after the law changes, firearm suicide rates among adolescents increased to 9.23 per 100,000 people, the researchers said.

Similarly, rates of suicide by firearms among young adults more than doubled between 2014 and 2017, to 16.22 per 100,000 people from 7.36 per 100,000, according to the researchers.

"Access to firearms is a modifiable risk factor for reducing risk of completed suicide," Bhatt said.

Still, modifying access to firearms among young people may not necessarily require bolstering restrictions on gun ownership, according to Peter L. Phalen, a post-doctoral fellow in psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Phalen was not part of Bhatt's study, but his research has focused on the relationship between gun ownership and suicide and the potential impact of policies mandating "locks and safe storage" of firearms.

"I wouldn't take this [study] as strong evidence that there was or wasn't​ an impact of the law changes," he told UPI.

"It's really​ hard to deduce the effect of any policy on a state, since there are so many factors at play. Laws aren't the only things affecting trends in suicide in cities and states."