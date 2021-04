April 15 (UPI) -- Police put the San Antonio International Airport on lockdown Thursday after an officer-involved shooting nearby.

The San Antonio Police Department tweeted that the shooting took place at 9800 Airport Blvd., the address for the airport's parking garage.

"There is no active threat to the public. As a precaution, the airport has been put on lock down. No other injuries are reported," the police department said.

This is a developing story.