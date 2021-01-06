There has been no evidence of widespread fraud, despite Trump's claims. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump tweeted support of the protesters, saying the presidential election had been "stolen" from him. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Harry's Bar and the Hotel Harrington, a popular location for the pro-Trump group the Proud Boys, is closed in anticipation of the rallies. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

D.C. police issued warnings to not bring firearms to the city while they concentrate on protecting houses of worship that express support for Black Lives Matter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Various groups of Trump supporters announced more rallies this week in support of Trump's baseless claims of election fraud. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump, his supporters and some Republicans in Congress are citing baseless claims of widespread fraud in an effort to challenge Biden's victory. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators gather and pray holding a cross at a protest against the Electoral College vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence has said he will not interfere with the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A simple majority is required to uphold the objection in each chamber, but both the House and the Senate must agree to the objection for it to succeed. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

At least a dozen House Republicans and some senators have said they plan to object to the vote count. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Thousands of the president's supporters had packed the National Mall by mid-morning Wednesday, gathering between the Washington Monument and the Ellipse. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Capitol Police exit the building with extra gear ahead of the gatherings to protest against the Electoral College vote count. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A demonstrator wears an American flag around his head as he joins hundreds gathering and praying in protest. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Under federal law, January 6 is the date Electoral College votes determining the next president are counted in a joint session of Congress. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters march toward the U.S. Capitol to protest the Electoral College vote count. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Trump also condemned Republicans who have not backed his attempts to overturn the election results. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

The U.S. Park Police said permits for the rally had been approved and amended by organizers to increase the capacity from 5,000 to 30,000 people. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Trump said he will never concede his loss to Biden because "you don't concede when there's theft involved." Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Thousands of Trump supporters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Capitol on Pennsylvania Avenue. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters breach the security perimeter of the U.S. Capitol to protest against the Electoral College vote count that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protester attempting to enter the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress to certify the election results. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters climb on scaffolding as they protest the election results in front of the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Law enforcement officers point their weapons as protesters attempt to break into the House Chamber. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

The protesters broke through a police line to get inside the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The Capitol riot followed a speech by Trump in which he falsely claimed the election was stolen from him. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Lawmakers were told to use gas masks after tear gas was deployed in the Capitol Rotunda. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A curfew was instituted for the city from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The lockdown lasted for several hours while the rioters were cleared from the Capitol. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

The National Guard and law enforcement agencies were brought in to secure the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Proud Boys and other right-wing groups were among those who participated in the rallies that grew into a storming of the Capitol. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Rioters destroy camera gear and media equipment after breaching the security perimeter and penetrating the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The protests disrupted the joint session of Congress to certify the election results and put the Capitol on lockdown. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Rioters clambered up onto balconies and other parts of the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Several injuries were reported during the melee. One woman died after being shot. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The Capitol's sergeant-at-arms announced Wednesday evening that the building was secure after rioters stormed in as a joint session of Congress met to certify the Electoral College vote in the presidential election. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A man holds a Confederate flag as Pro-Trump rioters breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A man holds a noose as supporters of President Donald Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in protest of Trump's loss to President-elect Joe Biden. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Calls from Democratic lawmakers and civic and business leaders for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office continued to grew Wednesday night as they blame him for inciting his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol building earlier in the day.

At least one woman was fatally shot during the chaos that submerged the building on Wednesday as protesters descended upon it to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory over Trump in November's election.

Advertisement

In condemnation of the violence, many leaders have called on Pence to use his power to invoke the 25th Amendment of the Constitution to remove Trump from the White House.

Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, which has never been invoked, states the president can be removed from power if the vice president and a majority of the cabinet find him "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office." It has never before been used.

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee issued a joint statement calling on Pence and Trump's cabinet to invoke the amendement.

"Even in his video announcement this afternoon, President Trump revealed that he is not mentally sound and is still unable to process and accept the results of the 2020 election," the members said. "President Trump's willingness to incite violence and social unrest to overturn the election results by force clearly meet this standard. So too are his recent Tweets, which Twitter has since deleted, saying the election was 'stolen' and that today's riots 'are the things and events that happen,'" the members said.

Advertisement

"You need to start the 25th Amendment," Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., tweeted at the vice president. "[President Donald Trump] is detached from Reality."

Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, called the president "a threat to our democracy and national security" and "most be removed from office immediately."

"[Pence] must invoke the 25th Amendment," she tweeted.

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said Trump can't be "trusted with the sacred honor the American people gave him" for the next two weeks until Biden takes over, stating he hopes the 25th Amendment is invoked or an immediate bipartisan impeachment is spearheaded.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Min., said she was drawing up impeachment articles.

"Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate," she said. "We can't allow him to remain in office, it's a matter of preserving our Republic and w need to fulfill our oath."

First lady Melania Trump's chief of staff and former White House communications director Stephanie Grisham resigned effective immediately on Wednesday and White House social security Anna Cristina "Rickie" Niceta also stepped down from her position following the riot.

Members of the private sector have also condemned the violence, with Jay Timmons, chief executive officer and president of the National Association of Manufacturers, a major lobbying group in Washington, D.C., said Pence "should seriously consider" working with the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Advertisement

"This is not law and order. This is chaos. It is mob rule. It is dangerous. This is sedition and should be treated as such," Timmons said in a statement.

Trump incited the violence, Timmons said, stating any politician who defends his actions is violating the Constitution.

"We are trying to rebuild an economy and save and rebuild lives," he said. "But none of that will matter if our leaders refuse to fend off this attack on America and our democracy."

Richard Trumka, president of workers union American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations AFL-CIO, described the violence on Twitter as the greatest assault on U.S. democracy since the civil war.

"Today's attempted coup has been years in the making as [Trump] consistently spews venom, conspiracies, hate and lies to his supporters," he said on Twitter. "They are carrying out his wishes, and far too many Republican lawmakers have enabled and even encouraged this violent threat to our Republic."

Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive of J.P. Morgan, condemned the violence in a statement, saying "this is not who we are as a people or a country."

"Our elected leaders have a responsibly to call for an end to the violence, accept the results and, as our democracy has for hundreds of years, support the peaceful transition of power," he said.

High Frequency Economics, which produces research and economic forecasts for investment for clients worldwide, said it was suspending it regular research for the first time since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 due to "the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol."

Advertisement

"We at High Frequency Economics are disgusted by the role of the president of the United States in inciting this riot, and we are saddened that he cannot find the character to stand up in front of the mob he has created, quell the violence and send everyone home," it said in a statement. "Responsibility for this outrage rests securely on his shoulders."