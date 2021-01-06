There has been no evidence of widespread fraud, despite Trump's claims. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump tweeted support of the protesters, saying the presidential election had been "stolen" from him. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Harry's Bar and the Hotel Harrington, a popular location for the pro-Trump group the Proud Boys, is closed in anticipation of the rallies. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

D.C. police issued warnings to not bring firearms to the city while they concentrate on protecting houses of worship that express support for Black Lives Matter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones, greets supporters of Trump at the rally. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Various groups of Trump supporters announced more rallies this week in support of Trump's baseless claims of election fraud. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump, his supporters and some Republicans in Congress are citing baseless claims of widespread fraud in an effort to challenge Biden's victory. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters rally near the Capitol ahead of Congress's upcoming Electoral College election vote certification on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators gather and pray holding a cross at a protest against the Electoral College vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence has said he will not interfere with the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A simple majority is required to uphold the objection in each chamber, but both the House and the Senate must agree to the objection for it to succeed. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

At least a dozen House Republicans and some senators have said they plan to object to the vote count. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Thousands of the president's supporters had packed the National Mall by mid-morning Wednesday, gathering between the Washington Monument and the Ellipse. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters gather and march toward the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Capitol Police exit the building with extra gear ahead of the gatherings to protest against the Electoral College vote count. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A demonstrator wears an American flag around his head as he joins hundreds gathering and praying in protest. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Under federal law, January 6 is the date Electoral College votes determining the next president are counted in a joint session of Congress. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters march toward the U.S. Capitol to protest the Electoral College vote count. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Trump also condemned Republicans who have not backed his attempts to overturn the election results. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

The U.S. Park Police said permits for the rally had been approved and amended by organizers to increase the capacity from 5,000 to 30,000 people. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

The protests spanned the area around the National Mall. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Trump said he will never concede his loss to Biden because "you don't concede when there's theft involved." Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Thousands of Trump supporters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Capitol on Pennsylvania Avenue. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters breach the security perimeter of the U.S. Capitol to protest against the Electoral College vote count that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Men step apart from the crowd to kneel. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protester attempting to enter the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress to certify the election results. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters climb on scaffolding as they protest the election results in front of the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Law enforcement officers point their weapons as protesters attempt to break into the House Chamber. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Protesters enter the Capitol building during the joint session of Congress. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The protesters broke through a police line to get inside the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The Capitol riot followed a speech by Trump in which he falsely claimed the election was stolen from him. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Lawmakers were told to use gas masks after tear gas was deployed in the Capitol Rotunda. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Capitol police officers take positions as protestors enter the Capitol building. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A curfew was instituted for the city from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The lockdown lasted for several hours while the rioters were cleared from the Capitol. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

The National Guard and law enforcement agencies were brought in to secure the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Proud Boys and other right-wing groups were among those who participated in the rallies that grew into a storming of the Capitol. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Rioters destroy camera gear and media equipment after breaching the security perimeter and penetrating the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The protests disrupted the joint session of Congress to certify the election results and put the Capitol on lockdown. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Pro-Trump rioters clash with law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Rioters clambered up onto balconies and other parts of the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Several injuries were reported during the melee. One woman died after being shot. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The Capitol's sergeant-at-arms announced Wednesday evening that the building was secure after rioters stormed in as a joint session of Congress met to certify the Electoral College vote in the presidential election. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A man holds a Confederate flag as Pro-Trump rioters breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A man holds a noose as supporters of President Donald Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in protest of Trump's loss to President-elect Joe Biden. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. and world leaders condemned a violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, with lawmakers from both U.S. political parties placing blame for the insurrection on President Donald Trump.

Thousands of Trump supporters descended on the building in Washington, D.C., in the hours after Trump made remarks at the nearby Ellipse excoriating the results of the 2020 presidential election. He repeated his baseless claims of widespread fraud that gave Joe Biden the presidency.

Advertisement

The pro-Trump rally was timed to coincide with Congress' joint session to certify the Electoral College votes.

Trump encouraged the attendees to "walk down Pennsylvania Avenue" to encourage lawmakers to vote against certification. The mob turned violent, breaching a police barricade and storming the Capitol, resulting in one death and multiple injuries.

Former President Barack Obama blamed Trump for bringing "great dishonor and shame" to the nation by continuing to lie about the election results.

"But we'd be kidding ourselves if we treated it as a total surprise," Obama said.

"For two months now, a political party and its accompanying media ecosystem has too often been unwilling to tell their followers the truth -- that this was not a particularly close election and that President-Elect Biden will be inaugurated on January 20. Their fantasy narrative has spiraled further and further from reality, and it builds upon years of sown resentments. Now we're seeing the consequences, whipped up into a violent crescendo."

Obama applauded Republicans who also spoke out against Trump on Wednesday.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Trump incited the violence because of his "injured pride" over losing the election.

"Those who choose to continue to support his dangerous gambit by objecting to the results of a legitimate, democratic election will forever be seen as being complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy. They will be remembered for their role in this shameful episode in American history. That will be their legacy," Romney said.

Former President George W. Bush said he and former first lady Laura Bush watched the "mayhem" unfold in "disbelief and dismay."

"It is a sickening and heartbreaking sight," he said. "This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic -- not our democratic republic. I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions and our law enforcement."

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., took her rebuke one step further, saying she was drawing up articles of impeachment against Trump.

"We can't allow him to remain in office, it's a matter of preserving our republic and we need to fulfill our oath," she said.

The House voted to impeach Trump once already in late 2019.

Foreign leaders also weighed in on the violence, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling the insurrection "disgraceful."

"The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power," he tweeted.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also tweeted: "Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld - and it will be."

NATO head Jens Stoltenberg called the scenes in Washington, D.C., "shocking" and said, "The outcome of this democratic election must be respected."

U.S. business leaders called on elected leaders to "facilitate the peaceful transition of power."

"The chaos unfolding in the nation's capital is the result of unlawful efforts to overturn the legitimate the results of a democratic election," a statement from the Business Roundtable said. "The country deserves better."

The National Association of Manufacturers, a lobbying group, called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, which includes a measure allowing the second-in-command to assume the powers of the presidency if a majority of the Cabinet agrees.