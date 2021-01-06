Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Wednesday night's men's college basketball game between George Washington and UMass was postponed after protestors forced their way into the U.S. Capitol, leading to a lockdown.

Lawmakers were trapped inside the Capitol building as violent clashes erupted between supporters of President Donald Trump and police. Dozens of protestors breached police barricades while Congress was voting to certify the presidential election.

Authorities deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd surrounding the Capitol ahead of a 6 p.m. EST curfew ordered by Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. The curfew is set to last through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Shortly after the curfew was implemented, George Washington announced it was postponing its game against UMass. The school said the Atlantic 10 Conference will work to reschedule the matchup.

"Due to the current protests in Washington, D.C., and the curfew issued by Washington officials, the scheduled Wednesday Atlantic 10 Conference men's basketball game between Massachusetts and George Washington has been postponed," UMass said in a statement.

"The Atlantic 10 will work with both institutions to reschedule the game at a later date. The Minutemen are currently leaving Washington, D.C. and will travel back to Massachusetts tonight."

Later Wednesday, the U.S. Sergeant-at-Arms and Capitol police announced that the U.S. Capitol building was secure. Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Conte said more than 13 people were arrested and about five weapons were recovered.