President Donald Trump delivers remarks to supporters gathered to protest Congress' certification of Joe Biden as the next president on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Soon after, a mob stormed the Capitol. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Twitter announced Wednesday that it locked President Donald Trump's account for his "repeated and severe violations" of the company's policies amid a riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The temporary suspension came after Twitter removed three tweets Trump posted in which he both urged peace and showed praise for his supporters as they besieged the Capitol.

"As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy," the "Twitter Safety" account posted Wednesday evening.

"This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked."

Twitter said that if Trump violates its Civil Integrity or Violent Threats policies in the future, it will permanently suspend his account.

Thousands of Trump's supporters breached a police barricade surrounding the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon after the president gave remarks in the Ellipse. They forced their way inside the Capitol as members of Congress debated the certification of electoral votes that gave President-elect Joe Biden the win in the 2020 election.

Hours after the insurrection began, Trump released a video statement in which he continued to repeat claims that the election was "stolen from us" but called on people to leave the Capitol and go home.

"You have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anybody hurt," he said.

Facebook and YouTube removed the video with Facebook Vice President of Integrity Guy Rosen saying "it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence" and YouTube saying it repeated false information about the outcome of the election. Twitter initially restricted the video, preventing people from liking, retweeting or replying to the post and later followed suit in removing it.