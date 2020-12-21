Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Updated data from Johns Hopkins University on Monday shows that the United States has seen a second straight day of fewer than 200,000 COVID-19 cases, and four straight days of declining deaths.

Data from the university shows 189,100 new coronavirus cases for Sunday and about 1,500 deaths nationwide.

The decline in cases followed a record high of 249,700 on Friday.

Deaths nationally have been in decline for four days since a record of almost 3,700 patients died last Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 17.86 million cases and about 317,800 deaths nationwide.

Figures show that hospitalizations in the United States are leveling off.

After setting records every day for weeks, hospitalizations reached a peak of 114,500 on Thursday and have since hovered around 113,500, according to the COVID Tracking Project. The number of patients in intensive care is a little under 22,000.

The United States not yet decided whether to join a growing list of nations in restricting travel to Britain due to a contagious variant of COVID-19, an administration official said Monday.

Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir told CNN no official step has been taken on the possibility of following Canada, France and Germany in banning travel to Britain.

Giroir said the Trump administration is waiting for recommendations from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield on the matter.

"We have a [White House Coronavirus] Task Force meeting today so we'll make sure that everyone has updates, but as of now I have no new updates based on that," he said Monday.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has re-entered quarantine after one of his staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Newsom tested negative Sunday but said he will do a 10-day quarantine as required by state guidelines.

Newsom went into quarantine last month after contact with a California Highway Patrol officer who'd tested positive.

In other COVID-19 developments Monday: