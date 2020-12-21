Rates of COVID-19 infection among patients who undergo surgery for head and neck cancer are relatively low, according to a new study. Photo by Tech Sgt. Scott Johnson/U.S. Air Force

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Three percent of patients undergoing surgery for head and neck cancer in 26 countries worldwide last spring tested positive for COVID-19 within 30 days of their procedures, a study published Monday by the journal Cancer found.

Roughly the same percentage of members of the surgical teams in these cases also were sickened with the new coronavirus, the data showed.

The findings suggest "failures" may have existed in measures intended to limit the spread of the infection in these hospitals, including the use of personal protective equipment, or PPE, by the staff, the researchers said.

However, the relatively low rate of infection among patients and staff members adds to the growing body of evidence that suggests interrupting or postponing treatment, particularly in life-threatening illnesses, is not necessary, even during the pandemic, they said.

"The early consensus was that head and neck surgery was very risky for patients, particularly less fit or elderly patients, or those who required complex procedures or reconstructive surgery," study co-author Dr. Richard J. Shaw, said in a statement.

"Our data are reassuring in this regard, showing that there is no additional risk of COVID-19 for these groups," said Shaw, a professor at the University of Liverpool Cancer Research Center in England.

Head and neck cancers, such as throat and thyroid cancer, account for about 4% of all cancer diagnoses in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society.

Many of those diagnosed with these often-severe cancers opted to stop or delay treatment as the pandemic hit the nation last spring, fearing that visits to medical facilities would increase their risk for exposure to COVID-19, despite advisories against doing so.

For this study, Shaw and his colleagues tracked 1,137 adults with head and neck cancers who underwent surgery for their disease between March and June.

Just over 1% of the patients in the study died, either from cancer or complications related to the disease -- a normal rate of death for people with these cancers, with or without the pandemic, the researchers said.

Of the patients in the study, 29, or just under 3%, were diagnosed with COVID-19 within 30 days of undergoing surgery, according to the researchers. Among those infected, 13 developed severe illness and four died from the virus, the data showed.

In addition, members of the surgical team tested positive for COVID-19 within 30 days of surgery in 40 cases, the researchers said.

Patients were more likely to test positive for COVID-19 when they lived in communities with high levels of virus spread, when they had oral tumors and when they underwent a tracheostomy, a procedure in which surgeons create an opening in the neck to facilitate placing a tube into the windpipe," according to the researchers.

Risk for infection among patients with head and neck cancers undergoing treatment can be "minimized with precautions such as staff testing, infection control measures and vaccination," Shaw said.

"For patients with head and neck cancer, the tumors present a much greater threat to life than the risk of developing COVID-19, assuming precautions are taken," he said.