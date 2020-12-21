Dec. 21 (UPI) -- President-elect Joe Biden will receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday during an event that will be broadcast live.

Biden and his wife Jill will be inoculated in Delaware and they will be broadcast on live television and over the Internet.

Advertisement

The publicity for the event is intended to build public confidence in two coronavirus vaccines that have now been approved in the United States -- the one from Pfizer and BioNTech and a second vaccine from Moderna that was approved over the weekend.

"I don't want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take," Biden said last week.

The transition team hasn't said exactly when the Bidens will be inoculated, but it's expected as soon as Monday morning.

Officials have begun to distribute the Moderna vaccine and many hospitals nationwide will begin receiving their first shipments on Monday.

Moderna and Pfizer have both said their vaccines have proven to be about 95% effective in blocking the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff will receive their vaccines next week. Transition officials said health experts recommended that Biden and Harris stagger the timelines of their vaccines.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence both received the Pfizer vaccine on Friday at the White House.

Other government leaders who have also received the vaccine include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

President Donald Trump has not yet received the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that persons who have received a treatment for the coronavirus disease to wait at least 90 days until they are vaccinated.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush have both said they are also planning to publicly receive the vaccine.