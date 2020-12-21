Cincinnati beat Boston College in the 2020 Birmingham Bowl on Jan. 2, 2020, while the 2021 edition of the game has been canceled due to COVID-19. Photo by Birmingham Bowl/Walt Disney Company

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The 2020 Guaranteed Rate Bowl and 2021 Birmingham Bowl have been canceled due to ramifications from the COVID-19 pandemic, event organizers said.

Both bowl games announced the cancellations on Sunday. The Guaranteed Rate Bowl -- planned for Saturday in Phoenix -- features teams from the Big 12 and Big Ten conferences.

"We were excited to host two quality institutions and stage a memorable experience for all involved," the Guaranteed Rate Bowl said in a news release.

"This is a disappointing result for our organization, community partners, sponsors, fans, staff and volunteers. A lot of care and thoughtful work has gone into planning, adjusting and executing an event of this stature."

Birmingham Bowl organizers cited "recent changes and the number of teams opting out of bowl season" in its cancellation announcement.

The 2021 Birmingham Bowl was slated for Jan. 1 at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. The annual event features teams from the Southeastern Conference and American Athletic Conference.

"We have made the difficult decision to cancel the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl," Birmingham Bowl executive director Mark Meadows said.

"As the inventory of available teams lessened, our ability to stage the game was compromised. We will direct our focus to next year's bowl, and look forward to staging the game in the 2021 season."

Nearly two dozen Division I college football programs have opted out of bowl season due to COVID-19. Sixteen bowl games have been canceled so far because of the pandemic.