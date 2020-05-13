Former Vie President Joe Biden (L) and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders bump elbows before a primary debate in Washington, D.C., on March 15, a couple weeks before Sanders dropped out of the race. File Photo by CNN/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday named leaders and members to special task forces that will work to unite the party on policy issues going into the November election.

The priorities of the unity task forces are to advise Biden's campaign on six main issues -- climate change, criminal justice reform, economy, education, healthcare and immigration.

Sanders was the last remaining Democratic candidate to drop out last month, leaving Biden as the presumptive nominee. Both men later pledged to work together with the aim of uniting the party and defeating President Donald Trump in November.

The leaders named on Wednesday include former Secretary of State John Kerry and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Florida Rep. Kathy Castor, who chairs the House climate change committee, and Mary Kay Henry, president of the Service Employees International Union, are also part of the groups.

"A united party is key to defeating Donald Trump this November and moving our country forward through an unprecedented crisis," Biden said. "As we work toward our shared goal, it is especially critical that we not lose sight of the pressing issues facing Americans."

Sanders said the party "must think big, act boldly, and fight to change the direction" of the United States.