May 5 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden launched Tuesday a digital letter series to connect with Americans about the challenges they face amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee launched the series on Medium called "Sincerely, Joe."

The series "is a conversation with the American people about the challenges they face, the values we share, and the progress we can make if we stand united," according to the website.

It features his responses to supporters' letters. And it is a way for Biden to show the empathy supporters have praised him for exhibiting in public forums prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The site features a letter Biden responded to from Susan Sahai, an essential worker as a food safety program manager in the New York metropolitan area.

"I received your message and appreciate you sharing your story during this anxious time in our history," Biden wrote. "Courageous, hardworking Americans motivate me every day to work to ensure that families and workers are protected as we see our way through the worst public health crisis our country has faced in generations. And I'm confident we will because of our workers on the frontlines."

The Biden campaign has been forced online due to the pandemic. It has also launched a newsletter and podcast, along with digital campaign events.

Late last month Biden and his former rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., struck a deal over delegates to the Democratic National Convention this summer. The deal ensures Sanders enough statewide delegates at the DNC in August to ensure "fair representation," for progressives to help draft the party's platform.

Sanders dropped out of the primary race in early April and endorsed Biden five days later.

