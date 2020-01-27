Fans attend a makeshift memorial to Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has sent a team of investigators to Southern California to examine the helicopter crash that killed basketball icon Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others, officials said.

The top U.S. civil aviation body sent an 18-member "go team" to the rugged and mountainous crash site near Calabasas, Calif. The team will pay particular attention to the weather conditions at the time the chopper crashed.

The helicopter carrying Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna went down in foggy conditions. The skies were so foggy, in fact, the conditions had grounded helicopters of the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office on Sunday morning.

"The weather situation did not meet our minimum standards for flying," LAPD spokesman Josh Rubenstein told the Los Angeles Times.

Also killed in the crash was college baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa and assistant girls basketball coach Christina Mauser. They were associated with Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy and it was reported they were headed there for a basketball game Sunday when the chopper crashed. Three others on board, including the pilot, were not immediately identified.

Remembering the career of NBA legend Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant stands during a time out against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City during a game on January 26, 2014. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in Calabasas, Calif., on January 26, 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo At the age of 17, Bryant was selected 13th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1996 NBA draft. He was then traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Vlade Divac. File Photo by Steve Grayson/UPI | License Photo Bryant played 20 years in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers and averaged 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists throughout his career. File Photo by James Nielsen/UPI | License Photo Bryant presented a Lakers Jersey to President George W. Bush after winning the 2001 NBA championship. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo Bryant won three consecutive NBA championships with the Lakers in 2000, 2001, 2002 and back to back championships with the team in 2009 and 2010. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo Throughout his career, Bryant appeared in seven NBA Finals and was named Finals MVP in 2009 and 2010. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo In 2008, Bryant was part of the U.S. Men's Olympic Basketball "Redeem Team" that won the gold medal at the Beijing Summer Olympics. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo Bryant won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA basketball in 2008 and 2012. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo On April 13, 2016, Bryant played his final NBA game, scoring 60 points as the Lakers beat the Utah Jazz 101 to 96. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo In 2017, the Los Angeles Lakers retired the jersey numbers 8 and 24 in honor of Bryant. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo Bryant won an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for "'Dear Basketball," which he wrote and narrated. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Bryant married Vanessa Laine Bryant in 2001. The couple had four daughters together, age 17, 13, 3 and 7 months. Gianna (R) died with her father in the helicopter crash. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Bryant draws a foul by Denver Nuggets Corey Brewer in the NBA Western Conference playoffs in Denver on May 10, 2012. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo Bryant is introduced before his last professional game on April 13, 2016 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo Bryant, with his wife, Vanessa, holds up his Oscar for Best Documentary Short as they arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 4, 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo Fans celebrate Bryant's final game at the Staples Center. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Flowers lie outside the entrance of the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif., which Bryant started for youth basketball. He was on his way there with his daughter when their helicopter crashed. Photo by John McCoy/UPI | License Photo

Authorities said it could take days to recover the bodies from the mountainous crash site and make official identifications. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villaneuva called the terrain a "logistical nightmare" and said it's tough to navigate even in daylight in good weather conditions.

"In closing, 9 lives were lost today in this tragedy, I want to reiterate my heartfelt condolences to all of their family and friends, he said early Monday. "I am a father, a brother and son...I cannot imagine their pain and ask all of us to keep them in your prayers."

Bryant, 41, who retired from the NBA four years ago, was honored worldwide upon news of his death Sunday. He was frequently mentioned by winners at the 62nd Grammy Awards Sunday night, which were held at Staples Center, the home venue of Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers. Additional tributes were seen during NBA games all day Sunday, in which multiple teams began by intentionally taking a 24-second shot clock violation and an 8-second half-court violation to honor Kobe Bryant's jersey numbers, 8 and 24.

"Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act," said former President Barack Obama. "To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day."

"Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man," said former Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal. "That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me'Arah."