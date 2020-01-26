Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The 2020 Pro Bowl featured multiple tributes to former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, who was among nine people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas, Calif.

Green Bay Packers pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox were among a group of players that got together after a fumble and imitated fadeaway jump shots in honor of Bryant.

Smith and another group of NFC defenders gathered and performed the jump-shot celebration again following a second-quarter sack.

"It was a tribute to Kobe, him and his family," Smith said in a sideline interview. "When we first started off in the locker room, we were listening to music and we actually found out when it happened. [Seattle Seahawks quarterback] Russell Wilson called us up and we said a prayer for [Bryant] and his family.

"We came in on third down [and said], 'Man, this is what we're going to do. We're going to do two steps and then do a fadeaway for him.'"

"Kobe always meant something special to me."@tae15adams & @TheRealZSmith both honored Kobe Bryant in the #ProBowl. pic.twitter.com/3qQkI3hVfX— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 26, 2020

Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams, who finished with two touchdown catches, also paid respects to Bryant in the NFL's annual All-Star event. Following a 13-yard score, Adams pointed to the sky and flashed the numbers "2-4" at the camera in honor of Bryant's famous jersey number before dunking the football over the goalposts.

"I've always been able to dunk a little bit. I'm a big basketball guy," Adams said. "Kobe always meant something special to me, being from California especially, so yeah, had to get my shout-out to 2-4, do my 360 at the goalpost."

The Pro Bowl also held a moment of silence for Bryant at the two-minute warning in the first half. The scoreboard at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., showed a picture of the retired NBA legend while announcing his death at age 41.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were headed to Mamba Sports Academy, a facility that Bryant created and coached at, for a girls basketball game when their helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances. Bryant coached Gianna's team, the Los Angeles Lady Mambas.

Bryant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, retired from the league in 2016 after winning five NBA championships and one Most Valuable Player Award (2008) with the Lakers.

"The National Football League extends its deepest condolences to the friends and families of all those who lost their lives in today's accident, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna," the NFL said in a statement. "Kobe was an extraordinary athlete who thrilled and entertained sports fans around the world for a generation.

"Our thoughts are with the Bryant family, Kobe's fans, his teammates, the Lakers organization, and the NBA."

The AFC squad beat the NFC 38-33 in the Pro Bowl.