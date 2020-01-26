Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Athletes from around the world took to social media Sunday to mourn the death of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant.
Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas, Calif.
Bryant and his daughter were headed to Mamba Sports Academy, a facility that Bryant created and coached at, for a girls basketball game when their helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances. Bryant coached Gianna's team, the Los Angeles Lady Mambas.
Bryant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, retired from the league in 2016 after winning five NBA championships and one Most Valuable Player Award (2008) with the Lakers.
The 2020 NFL Pro Bowl featured multiple tributes to Bryant throughout the annual All-Star event. Around the NBA, teams paid their respects by committing 24-second violations and 8-second violations on opening possessions, honoring Bryant's famous jersey numbers.
Before Sunday night's televised Grammy Awards ceremony, actors, musicians and other artists posted their condolences on social media. Athletes from every sport, including some of Bryant's previous teammates, also posted tributes.