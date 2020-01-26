Flowers lie outside the entrance of the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif., in memory of Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas, Calif. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were killed in the crash. Photo by John McCoy/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Athletes from around the world took to social media Sunday to mourn the death of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas, Calif.

Bryant and his daughter were headed to Mamba Sports Academy, a facility that Bryant created and coached at, for a girls basketball game when their helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances. Bryant coached Gianna's team, the Los Angeles Lady Mambas.

Bryant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, retired from the league in 2016 after winning five NBA championships and one Most Valuable Player Award (2008) with the Lakers.

The 2020 NFL Pro Bowl featured multiple tributes to Bryant throughout the annual All-Star event. Around the NBA, teams paid their respects by committing 24-second violations and 8-second violations on opening possessions, honoring Bryant's famous jersey numbers.

Before Sunday night's televised Grammy Awards ceremony, actors, musicians and other artists posted their condolences on social media. Athletes from every sport, including some of Bryant's previous teammates, also posted tributes.

There's no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020 RELATED Artists mourn Kobe Bryant; fans flock to Staples Center on Grammy night

My friend, a legend, husband, father, son, brother, Oscar winner and greatest Laker of all-time is gone. It's hard to accept. Kobe was a leader of our game, a mentor to both male and female players. pic.twitter.com/NXsrXmCkkG— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

My heart is broken for Kobe and his family. I'll never forget the battles but what I really admired was the father he was to his girls. Rest In Peace old friend with your angel Gianna — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) January 26, 2020

Speechless on this plane ride home! A sad day bruh! RIP Kobe Bean Bryant! Prayers go to his family and loved ones This doesn't even feel real man..— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) January 26, 2020

Struggling to process what is now a reality. Kobe's life after basketball was just beginning and his second act was going to be even greater. His legacy, Gigi's legacy both will live on forever!— Derek Fisher (@derekfisher) January 26, 2020 RELATED Spurs, Raptors honor Kobe Bryant with 24-second shot clock violations

Tiger Woods reflects on the tragic passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/t4F2Sqj57Z— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 26, 2020

We miss you already Kobe ️️— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Neymar dedicated his 2nd goal to the late Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/F5ES0prtdP— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 26, 2020

Terribly sad RIP to a legend who meant so much to so many. You will be remembered forever as the champion you are. pic.twitter.com/xRVuSf157X— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) January 26, 2020

Janet and I have no words to describe our shock and sadness on the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant today. Praying for him and his family. — Wayne Gretzky (@WayneGretzky) January 26, 2020