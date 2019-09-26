Whistle-blower complaint shows concern Trump abused power to 'solicit interference'

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at the Intercontinental Hotel in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Acting National Intelligence Director Joseph Maguire takes the oath prior to testifying before the House Intelligence Committee at a hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday on a whistle-blower complaint of alleged misconduct by President Donald Trump. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The House intelligence committee on Thursday released the whistle-blower complaint against President Donald Trump, which is now at the center of a congressional impeachment investigation.

The complaint, submitted by an unidentified intelligence official, addresses Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which the president pressed the Kiev leader to investigate the son of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, "as a favor."

The complaint says White House officials were concerned enough about the contents of the phone call that they moved to "lock down" the record of the communication. The whistle-blower was concerned Trump was "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country," it states.

"The interference includes, among other things, pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the president's main domestic political rivals," the complaint states. "The president's personal lawyer, Mr. Rudolph Giuliani, is a central figure in this effort. Attorney General Barr appears to be involved as well."

The complaint was released shortly before acting National Intelligence Director Joseph Maguire appeared before the House intelligence committee to discuss the handling of the complaint. The hearing began at 9 a.m. EDT and is being streamed live.

"This complaint is a roadmap for our investigation, and provides significant information for the committee to follow up on with other witnesses and documents," said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said in a statement Thursday before the hearing.

"I want to thank the whistle-blower for having the courage to come forward, despite the reprisals they have already faced from the president and his acolytes. We will do everything in our power to protect this whistle-blower, and every whistle-blower, who comes forward. The public has a right to see the complaint and what it reveals."

Last week, Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson appeared before the committee to discuss the whistle-blower complaint in a closed session. It was Atkinson who first received the complaint and thought it serious enough to report to Congress.

"The IC IG determined that this complaint is both credible and urgent and that it should be transmitted to Congress under the clear letter of the law," said panel Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. "The committee places the highest importance on the protection of whistle-blowers and their complaints to Congress."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered an official impeachment investigation this week after Trump acknowledged withholding tens of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine. Pelosi said Trump "seriously" violated the U.S. Constitution by pushing Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company between 2014 and early this year.

Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani have said they encouraged Ukraine in other conversations to investigate the Bidens for supposedly pressuring Ukraine to fire Kiev Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the gas company Hunter Biden worked for.

The complaint was made available to lawmakers Wednesday, and it could be declassified and made public as early as Thursday.

"The whistle-blower complaint has been declassified. I encourage you all to read it," Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, tweeted.

"The president of the United States has betrayed our country," said Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state who lost to Trump in 2016. "That's not a political statement -- it's a harsh reality, and we must act. He is a clear and present danger to the things that keep us strong and free. I support impeachment."