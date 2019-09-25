N.Y. federal judge delays decision on subpoena for Trump's tax returns

President Donald Trump appears Tuesday at the 74th General Debate at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- A New York federal judge temporarily blocked a subpoena Wednesday that seeks the release of President Donald Trump's personal and corporate New York tax returns.

Judge Victor Marrero was asked by prosecutors for more time to decide if they should intervene in the "constitutional issues and federal interests" involved in a New York State grand jury subpoena calling for eight years of the president's tax records. In an unusual move, Marrero agreed to delay the deadline until Monday.

Trump's attorneys argued Wednesday the president is immune from criminal investigation while in office. Manhattan Federal Court assistant District Attorney Solomon Shinerock responded by calling that argument "breathtaking."

Shinerock added that the subpoena, issued last week, "calls for documents that pertain to the President and a broad range of third party entities and individuals."

The scope of the case, which is led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. against the Trump Organization, partly involves how hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and playboy model Karen McDougal were documented in Trump's business records. Vance has subpoenaed eight years of tax records from Trump's company and from Mazars USA, its accounting firm.

Trump has denied a relationship with Daniels, but personally reimbursed attorney Michael Cohen $130,000 for payments he made to her. Cohen, formerly the deputy finance chairman of the Republican National Committee, pleaded guilty in 2018 to eight counts including campaign finance violations, tax fraud, and bank fraud.

Prosecutors have objected to a federal judge's involvement in a state case.

Marrero said he'll make a ruling on the subpoena soon.