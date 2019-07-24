Watch live: Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies in Congress

Former special counsel Robert Mueller delivers a statement about his two-year Russia investigation at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., on May 29, 2019. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- After weeks of anticipation, former special counsel Robert Mueller is set to testify Wednesday before a pair of House committees about his 448-page report on the Justice Department's Russia investigation. Most notably, however, and where lawmakers are expected to place most focus is the conduct of President Donald Trump during the inquiry.

Mueller will testify before the House judiciary and intelligence committees on Wednesday beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT, after he was subpoenaed to testify following the release in April of a redacted version of the report to the public.

Mueller was originally set to appear July 17, but it was delayed a week so lawmakers could take more time to question him.

Former deputy special counsel Aaron Zebley will also be sworn in to testify during the hearings, at Mueller's request.

"Aaron Zebley was the deputy special counsel and had day-to-day oversight of the investigations conducted by the office. He will accompany special counsel Mueller to the Wednesday hearings, as was discussed with the committees more than a week ago," Mueller's spokesman Jim Popkin said, according to CNN.

Trump responded to the decision on Twitter, saying Zebley should not be present -- and again referring to the proceedings as a "rigged witch hunt."

Mueller was appointed special counsel in 2017 after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, who had previously headed the investigation. A redacted version of the report was made public -- after much outcry -- and the investigation was formally closed after two years on May 29.

House judiciary committee Chairman Jerry Nadler has said Mueller's report found "a great deal" of collusion and obstruction of justice and included evidence that the president was guilty of "high crimes and misdemeanors," the necessary standard for impeachment.

Nadler added that the contents of Mueller's report contradicted the initial summary from Attorney General William Barr. He also said the panel would ask "very specific questions," including a request Mueller read particular passages from the report -- particularly its list of 10 "episodes" which it said may have constituted obstruction of justice by Trump.

House intelligence committee Chairman Adam Schiff said he doesn't believe many people have read Mueller's report and he hopes the testimony Wednesday will "bring it to life."

Mueller's testimony, however, is expected to be limited to information already included in the report -- particularly after that directive from the Justice Department this week.

Associate Deputy U.S. Attorney General Bradley Wensheimer sent Mueller a letter Monday stating "any testimony must remain within the boundaries of your public report," noting some matters included in the investigation were protected by executive privilege.

Mueller was reluctant to testify following the closing of the investigation in May. He later gave a rare public statement and declared the report "is my testimony," and said he would not provide any additional information in any congressional testimony.