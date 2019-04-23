Woman dies after falling 200 feet from Grand Canyon rim

A 70-yer-old woman plummeted 200 feet to her death after falling from the Grand Canyon's South Rim on Tuesday. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- A woman fell to her death at the Grand Canyon's South Rim on Tuesday, park officials confirmed.

Park rangers responded to reports of a person needing help near Pipe Creek Vista at about 1 p.m., the NBC News reported.

The park said the 70-year-old woman fell from the rim "before a rescue effort could be undertaken."

A technical rescue team searched for the woman's body in a helicopter and discovered it had fallen 200 feet below the rim.

The body was recovered by a team of about 15 people and the woman's name wasn't immediately released as officials waited to notify her family.

Tuesday's death was the fifth inside the park this year and the second involving a fall from the South Rim.

On April 5, a 67-year-old man died after falling 400 feet from the South Rim and two people died at the national park in a span of two days in March.

One tourist died after falling from the rim of Eagle Point and the other died in an unspecified incident.