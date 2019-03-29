Visitors take a view of the Grand Canyon from the Skywalk at Grand Canyon West, Ariz. A tourist fell to his death Thursday at a location near the Skywalk, officials said. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- A tourist fell to his death at the Grand Canyon Thursday -- and became the second person to die at the iconic national park in a two-day span.

The most recent occurred when a tourist from Macau fell hundreds of feet to his death while trying to take a photo, a resort spokesman said. He was on a seven-day tour of western states with 11 other people.

Officials said the man fell from the rim of Eagle Point, adjacent to the popular Skywalk attraction, in Grand Canyon West. That area is owned by the Hualapai Tribe of Arizona.

Many others in the tour group were taking photos from very close to the rim but no one else was hurt, spokesman David Leibowitz said.

The man's death came two days after another at the park. The National Park Service said a visitor died near the South Rim of the canyon on Tuesday. Officials didn't specify details, but said the NPS and Coconino County, Ariz., medical examiner are investigating.