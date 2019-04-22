April 22 (UPI) -- A small plane crashed near San Antonio on Monday, killing all six people aboard, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The twin-engine Beechcraft BE58 departed West Houston Airport and crashed as it prepared to land at Kerrville Municipal Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration told KSAT-TV in San Antonio.

"The wreckage was located about 6 miles northwest of the airport. According to preliminary information, at least six people were aboard the aircraft," the FAA said.

Witnesses told the Kerrville Daily Times that the plane crashed into a ravine.

FAA and National Transportation Safety Board officials were en route to the crash site to investigate.