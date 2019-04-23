April 23 (UPI) -- A southern swath of the United States could see heavy rain, hail, strong winds and possibly tornadoes in the next couple days, forecasters said Tuesday.

At least two tornadoes were reported overnight Monday in the area of western Texas, officials said. Flood watches have been issued for parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas, with some areas predicted to get up to 4 inches of rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecasters said severe weather Tuesday will stretch across much of Texas.

The National Weather Service said a slow-moving frontal boundary traveling south will produce moderate to heavy rainfall in the Southern Plains.

"As much as two to four inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, is forecast across central and eastern Texas," the NWS said. "This activity should shift into the lower Mississippi Valley by Thursday as a dominate surface low develops along the boundary."

The storm system follows a major front that swept across the United States last week, causing the deaths of at least five people.

The NWS said temperatures in the East will be 5 to 15 degrees higher than normal for the next two days, but will then fall as much as 20 degrees under normal when the cold front arrives.

Forecasters said temperatures in the West and northern and central Plains will rise significantly as a strong high-pressure ridge expands throughout the region.