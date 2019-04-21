April 21 (UPI) -- Thirteen students on a flight from Miami to Logan International Airport in Boston were hospitalized Sunday after becoming ill, the Massachusetts Port Authority said.

The students on American Airlines Flight 1201 that were part of a 40-person school group reported stomach virus symptoms while on a connecting flight, WBZ-TV reported.

Boston EMS posted on Twitter the students were taken to Massachusetts General hospital minor symptoms after the flight arrived at Logan airport after 10 a.m.

An American Airlines representative told WCVB-TV the people transported to the hospital were part of the same school group, which originated in Ecuador.

The chaperones on the trip reported all the students who became ill ate the same thing before they left from Ecuador on Saturday night.

All of the passengers were from the United States, WYCN-TV reported.