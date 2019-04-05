Visitors view the Grand Canyon from the Skywalk at Grand Canyon West, Ariz. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- For the third time in two weeks, a man has died after a fall at the Grand Canyon in Arizona, officials said.

A 67-year-old man died after falling from the canyon's south rim on Wednesday. Park rangers said he fell at a location east of the Yavapai Geology Museum and his body was later found 400 feet below the canyon rim.

Rangers needed a helicopter and a technical rescue team to recover the body. The National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating.

The death was the third in just 10 days at the famous park.

A visitor died March 26, also near the South Rim. The park said that person, a foreign national, did not fall and their death is still under investigation. Two days later, a tourist from Macau died after a fall while trying to take a photo from the rim of Eagle Point, adjacent to the Grand Canyon West Skywalk.

Officials said the park sees an average of 12 deaths each year, most from incidents other than falls -- like heat, drownings and other medical issues.