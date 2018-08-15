Replacements for Ryan emerge in Wisconsin, as 4 states settle primaries

Republican Bryan Steil and Democrat Randy Bryce emerged as replacements for Speaker of the House Paul Ryan as primary races were settled in Wisconsin, Connecticut, Minnesota and Vermont Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Voters in Wisconsin determined which candidates will be on the ballot to replace retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan as four states held primary elections Wednesday.

Businessman Bryan Steil, who was endorsed by Ryan, won the six-way race with about 50 percent of the vote and will face off against Democrat Randy Bryce who handily defeated his opponent Cathy Myers.

Steil, a University of Wisconsin regent who described himself as a "problem solver" defeated a field including conservative activist Paul Nehlen, who was banned by Twitter for posting racially insensitive tweets, and Army veteran Nick Polce.

Bryce, an ironworker, raised more than $6 million and won endorsement of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee as well as Sen. Bernie Sanders and labor activist Dolores Huerta.

During the campaign Bryce was criticized by Myers for multiple past arrests, including a DUI, as well as delinquent child support payments.

In addition to races for governor and Senate seats in Wisconsin, three other states including Minnesota, Connecticut and Vermont also held primaries Tuesday.

Wisconsin

Sen. Leah Vukmir defeated Marine Corps veteran Kevin Nicholson in the Republican Senate primary for the right to face off against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in November.

"I never thought that I would be standing here before you now as your candidate for the United States Senate. I am honored and thank you for the support you have given me," Vukmir said.

She won the party's official endorsement at the GOP convention and was endorsed by four members of the state's Republican congressional delegation, including Ryan, but faced some controversy after video surfaced of her saying President Donald Trump was "offensive to everyone."

Nicholson accepted the election result and pledged to support Vukmir in her race against Baldwin.

Minnesota

Democratic Sen. Tina Smith, who was appointed earlier this year to replace Sen. Al Franken after he resigned over a sexual misconduct scandal, handily won the nomination to run for a full term.

Smith claimed more than 70 percent of the vote in the six-person field including former White House ethics counsel Richard Painter. She will face Republican nominee Karin Housley in the first U.S. Senate race between two women in state history.

"It's inspiring for all young women out there that they can make a difference," Housley said.

Smith also said she was encouraged voters set up the historic November race.

"It is a year when women feel particularly enthusiastic about stepping into the public arena, and I think that's a good thing," she said.

House. State Rep. Ilhan Omar defeated a field of five other Democratic candidates seeking to fill the district seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison.

Omar, who came to the United States as a refugee more than two decades ago, could become the first Somali-American member of Congress if she wins the seat.

"We started this campaign to prove people are ready and willing to fight for an America that works for all of us. To every staff member, volunteer, donor, and voter, this win is just as much yours as it is mine," she said. "Together, we will move our district, state and nation forward."

Democrat Tim Walz and Republican Jeff Johnson won nominations to face off in the race for the state's open gubernatorial seat.

Johnson, who received the endorsement of the state Republican Party, beat former Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty, who was attempting to make a comeback after eight years out of office.

Walz, a sixth-term congressman from a district that backed Trump by 15 percentage points, won a five-way race for the nomination.

Connecticut

Democrat Jahana Hayes and Republican Joe Markley will battle for control of the House seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Elizabeth Esty in January.

Hayes, the 2016 National Teacher of the Year, won an endorsement from New York Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and will look to become the state's first black Democrat to serve in Congress.

Santos, a former Meriden mayor, won the Republican party's endorsement, defeating businessman Rich DuPont and former college professor Ruby Corby O'Neill.

"A win for Republicans in this state is also a win for the people of this state. It is also a win for the taxpayers," he said.

Democrat Ned Lamont and Republican Bob Stefanowski won the nomination to challenge for the state's open gubernatorial seat.

Lamont, who defeated then-Sen. Joe Lieberman in the state's 2006 primary, claimed about 80 percent of the vote to defeat Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim.

"We are fighting for Connecticut values, not Trump values. This is a state that celebrates diversity and opportunity for all," Lamont said, while referring to Stefanowski as a "new breed of Trump Republican."

Stefanowski, a former UBS Investment Bank chief financial officer, became the first candidate in the state's history to petition for a spot on the ballot and go on to win a major party's nomination for statewide office.

He overcame a five-candidate field including Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, who won the state party's endorsement, and fellow businessman David Stemerman to achieve the feat.

"I don't think anybody really thought we would be standing up here right now. We've proved them wrong and we're going to prove them wrong when we beat Ned Lamont in November," he said.

Vermont

Christine Hallquist became the first transgender person nominated for governor by a major party as she defeated three other candidates to face Republican Gov. Phil Scott in November.

Hallquist's campaign platform included a $15 minimum wage, Medicare for all and free higher education as well as expansion of renewable electricity and high-speed broadband access across the state.

She spent 12 years as the chief executive of the Vermont Electric Cooperative and transitioned in 2015 while heading the company, before deciding to run for governor.

"What my transition has taught me is just how far we have to go," she said.

Scott defeated store owner Keith Stern, who challenged the incumbent governor on his decision to endorse gun control bills to expand background checks on private firearms transfers and limit magazine sizes.

"I want to thank those Republicans who have stuck with me through thick and thin and all those who have put aside partisanship to engage in the primary," Scott said. "It says something very important about Vermont, about the type of candidates we want to nominate, and the good work my team and I have done to grow the economy, make Vermont more affordable, and protect the most vulnerable."