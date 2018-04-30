Home / Top News / U.S. News

Acting ICE director Thomas Homan to retire

By Daniel Uria  |  April 30, 2018 at 5:06 PM
April 30 (UPI) -- Acting director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency Thomas Homan announced plans to retire Monday.

Homan, 56, is expected to officially leave the position in June and the announcement was meant to coincide with receiving an award Monday evening from the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Foundation, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Homan, who had been a longtime officer with the agency responsible for deportations, was nominated to serve as director by President Donald Trump but the Senate hasn't acted on his confirmation.

"It has been the honor of my life to lead the men and women of ICE for more than a year," he said in a statement, according to CNN. "The decision to leave federal service after more than 34 years is bittersweet, but my family has sacrificed a lot in order for me to serve and it's time for me to focus on them."

Homan originally planned to retire in January 2017, but remained at the request of then-Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and accepted the nomination to become the agency's permanent director in November.

