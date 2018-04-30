Trump to address National Rifle Association convention

April 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will attend and speak at this weekend's conference of the National Rifle Association, a White House official confirmed.

A White House spokesperson said Sunday it was "finalizing exact details" of Trump's address.

Trump has spoken at each of the last two annual NRA meetings -- last year proclaiming that "gun ownership saves lives.". This year's convention, in Dallas from May 3-6, comes two months after Trump urged lawmakers not to fear the gun rights group in enacting stronger gun legislation.

This year's convention also follows the deadly shooting attack at a Parkland, Fla., high school, and Trump's suggestion that police should be able to take guns away from potentially dangerous people without due process.

Trump initially supported universal background checks in all gun purchases, as well as rising the purchasing age to 21. Neither was included in an administration proposal announced after he met with NRA leaders.

The NRA spent over $30 million to help elect Trump in 2016, and their endorsement helped solidify Trump's credentials to skeptical conservatives.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak at the conference Friday. NRA planners have announced guns will not be allowed at the event.