Ronny Jackson won't return as Trump's doctor: reports

April 30 (UPI) -- White House physician Ronny Jackson will no longer serve as President Donald Trump's personal physician, multiple reports said Monday.

Jackson will instead rejoin the White House as a member of its medical unit staff, ABC News, Politico and The Washington Post reported.

Sean Conley, who took over the role as Trump's physician last month, will continue in the position.

Jackson, the president's controversial choice to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, withdrew his nomination last week amid concerns over past ethical conduct.

Accusations were compiled by 23 current and former colleagues of Jackson's. They described Jackson as "toxic," "abusive" and "flat-out unethical" -- while others said he'd engaged in reckless prescribing practices and multiple incidents of drunkenness.

Jackson denied the claims, saying he wouldn't have been "selected, promoted and entrusted to serve in such a sensitive and important role" if they had any merit.

The White House said one accusation -- that Jackson had wrecked a government vehicle -- had no supporting evidence.

Trump has continued defending Jackson, calling him a "great mean" who got "treated very, very unfairly."

Jackson was chosen to serve as White House physician in 2006 during the administration of former President George W. Bush, and later served as personal physician to President Barack Obama.

Trump nominated Jackson for the post last month after the departure of VA chief David Shulkin, who himself had been a target of ethics complaints.