Jan. 18, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: William of Prussia becomes 1st German emperor

On Jan. 18, 1871, William of Prussia was declared the first German emperor.

By UPI Staff
On January 18, 1871, William of Prussia was declared the first German emperor. File Photo courtesy Kabinett-Fotografie/Wikimedia
1 of 5 | On January 18, 1871, William of Prussia was declared the first German emperor. File Photo courtesy Kabinett-Fotografie/Wikimedia

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1871, William of Prussia was declared the first German emperor. His reign ended upon his death March 9, 1888, and he was succeeded by his son, Frederick III.

In 1919, world leaders gathered in Paris to begin a peace conference after the end of World War I. President Woodrow Wilson used the negotiations to push his idea of an international peacekeeping organization, the League of Nations.

In 1935, an additional 98 individuals were sentenced, 19 to prison and 79 to exile, for playing a role in the assassination of Sergei Kirov as Josef Stalin ruled unchallenged throughout Soviet Russia.

In 1969, as he prepared for the peaceful transfer of power, President Lyndon Johnson put his faith in history that his record of public service and accomplishments would serve as a fitting legacy.

UPI File Photo

In 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe's Olympic medals to his family. They had been rescinded for Thorpe's having played professional baseball. He won gold medals in 1912 in the pentathlon and decathlon.

In 1990, authorities arrested Washington, D.C., Mayor Marion Barry on narcotics charges after he was caught on camera smoking crack cocaine by a woman who agreed to record him in exchange for a reduced sentence on a previous charge.

In 1997, Norwegian Borge Ousland completed a 1,675-mile trek across Antarctica. It was the first time anyone traversed the continent alone.

In 2007, Venezuelan lawmakers voted to allow President Hugo Chavez to rule by decree for 18 months.

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

In 2010, Mehmet Ali Agca, who shot Pope John Paul II in 1981 and was later forgiven by the pontiff, was released from a Turkish prison.

In 2011, a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden vest among a group of police recruits in Tikrit, Iraq, killing at least 60 people and injuring 150 others.

In 2013, Algerian forces freed more than 600 hostages held by Islamist militants at a gas plant in Amenas.

In 2022, Indonesia's parliament passed a bill to formally relocate the capital of the country from Jakarta to a location in Kalimantan state -- and name the new government center Nusantara.

File Photo by Adi Weda/EPA-EFE

Latest Headlines

Pakistan launches retaliatory airstrikes in Iran
World News // 15 minutes ago
Pakistan launches retaliatory airstrikes in Iran
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Pakistan conducted "specifically targeted precision military strikes" in Iran, Islamabad said Thursday, one day after Tehran attacked a Sunni militant group inside Pakistan.
Demolition of Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue underway
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Demolition of Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue underway
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Demolition of Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue has begun, some five years after it became the site of the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.
Biden admin. blacklists former Guatemalan president, ex-minister for corruption
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden admin. blacklists former Guatemalan president, ex-minister for corruption
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Biden administration targeted two former Guatemalan officials, including former President Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei Falla, with punitive measures on Wednesday over allegations of corruption.
Florida bans state, federal funding for DEI at public colleges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Florida bans state, federal funding for DEI at public colleges
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Florida's Board of Education announced Wednesday it would "permanently prohibit" the use of state or federal funds for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs or activities at public colleges throughout the state.
U.S. designates Houthis as terrorist organization amid Red Sea attacks
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. designates Houthis as terrorist organization amid Red Sea attacks
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday designated Houthi rebels in Yemen as a terrorist organization for their ongoing targeting of shipping vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
Candlelight vigil held at U.S. Capitol to commemorate American hostages in Gaza
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Candlelight vigil held at U.S. Capitol to commemorate American hostages in Gaza
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Families of Americans being held hostage in Gaza, along with a bipartisan group of lawmakers, held a candlelight vigil Wednesday on the steps of the U.S. Capitol to commemorate more than 100 days without their loved ones
U.S. conducts fourth attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S. conducts fourth attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday launched its fourth attack against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, striking more than a dozen missiles and launchers that U.S. officials said presented "an imminent threat" to vessels.
Federal ban on some Apple watch sales to resume
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal ban on some Apple watch sales to resume
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 once again will be banned from sales in the United States as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
Rep. Elise Stefanik faces censure effort for calling Jan. 6 defendants 'hostages'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Rep. Elise Stefanik faces censure effort for calling Jan. 6 defendants 'hostages'
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman, of New York, introduced a resolution Wednesday to censure Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, also of New York, for calling Jan. 6 defendants "hostages."
In defamation case, judge threatens to remove Trump from courtroom
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
In defamation case, judge threatens to remove Trump from courtroom
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- After a contentious exchange in the courtroom on Wednesday, a federal judge denied former President Donald Trump's request for his recusal from a defamation case brought by author E. Jean Carroll.
Trending Stories

Hundreds of millionaires, billionaires urge politicians at Davos to tax their wealth
Hundreds of millionaires, billionaires urge politicians at Davos to tax their wealth
On This Day: Disabled US Airways flight lands in Hudson River
On This Day: Disabled US Airways flight lands in Hudson River
Governors from 15 states reject summer food assistance program
Governors from 15 states reject summer food assistance program
In defamation case, judge threatens to remove Trump from courtroom
In defamation case, judge threatens to remove Trump from courtroom
N.Y. Islamic community mourns after 5 victims of same family killed in crash
N.Y. Islamic community mourns after 5 victims of same family killed in crash
