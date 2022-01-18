Advertisement
World News
Jan. 18, 2022 / 7:06 AM

Indonesia to move capital from Jakarta to jungle area to be called Nusantara

By UPI Staff
Indonesia to move capital from Jakarta to jungle area to be called Nusantara
Jakarta, the present capital of Indonesia, suffers from several problems -- including overcrowding and the city is sinking due to overextraction of groundwater. File Photo by Adi Weda/EPA-EFE

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Indonesian lawmakers passed a bill on Tuesday to formally relocate the capital of the country from Jakarta to a location in Kalimantan state -- and name the new government center Nusantara.

The move on Tuesday follows a promise by President Joko Widodo three years ago to move the capital due to a number of factors in Jakarta, including a crowded population and a sinking elevation.

Advertisement

Relocating the capital is intended to relieve stresses on Jakarta, a city of 10 million people, and the island of Java. The new capital is located in a jungled part east on Borneo Island.

Nusantara is an Indonesian word meaning "archipelago."

"The relocation of the capital city to Kalimantan is based on several considerations, regional advantages and welfare," Suharso Monoarfa, minister of development, said according to CNN.

"With the vision of the birth of a new economic center of gravity in the middle of the archipelago."

A new legal framework passed by lawmakers supports Widodo's ambitious $32 billion megaproject and stipulates how the development of the capital will be funded and governed.

The project envisions a low-carbon "super hub" that will support sustainable growth in the pharmaceutical, health and technology sectors.

Advertisement

Though construction will begin this year, it will likely take decades to build and stretch past Widodo's final five-year term.

Some critics say the law was passed without enough consultation or environmental consideration.

The process of relocating the capital from Jakarta has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More

World's COVID-19 cases rise 14%; India up 113%, Brazil 109% China bans more international flights from U.S. World's COVID-19 cases rise 48%; Australia surges past 100,000 daily

Latest Headlines

China, North Korea open border railroad crossing after 2-year COVID-19 shutdown
World News // 2 hours ago
China, North Korea open border railroad crossing after 2-year COVID-19 shutdown
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- China and North Korea restarted trade over a railroad crossing for the first time since Pyongyang sealed its borders to protect against COVID-19 two years ago, Beijing has confirmed.
North Korea says latest launch was test of tactical guided missiles
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea says latest launch was test of tactical guided missiles
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- North Korea confirmed the accuracy of a pair of tactical guided missiles in its latest launch, state-run media said Tuesday, as the secretive regime continues a series of weapons tests.
Tonga: Death toll climbs to 2 following Saturday's volcano, tsunami
World News // 5 hours ago
Tonga: Death toll climbs to 2 following Saturday's volcano, tsunami
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- New Zealand officials confirmed Tuesday that at least two people have died following Saturday's volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami in Tonga that left extensive damage in its wake.
Canada approves Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 treatment for use
World News // 8 hours ago
Canada approves Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 treatment for use
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Canada on Monday announced it has authorized Pfizer's at-home coronavirus antiviral pill treatment for use by adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.
Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Yemen after deadly Dhabi airport attack
World News // 18 hours ago
Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Yemen after deadly Dhabi airport attack
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Saudi-led coalition said late Monday it retaliated against the Houthi militia in Yemen after the rebels claimed responsibility for a rare drone attack that caused three oil tankers to explode in the UAE.
Bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation meets with Ukraine leaders in Kyiv
World News // 10 hours ago
Bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation meets with Ukraine leaders in Kyiv
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of seven U.S. senators met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv Monday in a show of support for the country against possible Russian military aggression.
Report: At least seven killed by Sudanese forces in anti-coup protests
World News // 12 hours ago
Report: At least seven killed by Sudanese forces in anti-coup protests
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Sudanese security forces shot and killed at least seven protesters during anti-coup rallies on Monday, a civilian doctors group claimed on social media.
At least 22 dead after strong earthquake in western Afghanistan
World News // 14 hours ago
At least 22 dead after strong earthquake in western Afghanistan
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- At least 22 people died in a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck a mountainous region of northwestern Afghanistan early Monday, official media reported.
Israel threatens to expel Palestinian family from Jerusalem home after standoff
World News // 17 hours ago
Israel threatens to expel Palestinian family from Jerusalem home after standoff
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Israeli authorities threatened to forcefully evict a Palestinian family from its home in east Jerusalem on Monday after a lengthy standoff.
Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
World News // 15 hours ago
Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A distress signal emanating from a pair of isolated, low-lying islands near Tonga has been detected in the wake of this weekend's undersea volcano eruption, United Nations officials said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
Four manatees flown from SeaWorld to Ohio zoo for treatment
Four manatees flown from SeaWorld to Ohio zoo for treatment
Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Yemen after deadly Dhabi airport attack
Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Yemen after deadly Dhabi airport attack
At least 22 dead after strong earthquake in western Afghanistan
At least 22 dead after strong earthquake in western Afghanistan
Tonga: Death toll climbs to 2 following Saturday's volcano, tsunami
Tonga: Death toll climbs to 2 following Saturday's volcano, tsunami
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement