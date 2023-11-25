Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 25, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: President Kennedy laid to rest in Arlington cemetery

On. Nov. 25, 1963, U.S. President John F. Kennedy, assassinated in Dallas three days earlier, was buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

By UPI Staff
The funeral procession for President John F. Kennedy leaves the White House for St. Matthew's Cathedral in Washington on November 25, 1963. File Photo by Abbie Rowe/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum
1 of 5 | The funeral procession for President John F. Kennedy leaves the White House for St. Matthew's Cathedral in Washington on November 25, 1963. File Photo by Abbie Rowe/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1783, more than 6,000 British troops evacuated New York City after signing the peace treaty ending the Revolutionary War.

Advertisement

In 1947, film industry executives introduced the first Hollywood blacklist banning people accused of communist sympathies from working in the film industry. The blacklist came about after 10 directors, producers and actors refused to testify before the House Un-American Activities Committee.

In 1952, Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap opened in London. It became the world's longest-running play.

In 1963, U.S. President John F. Kennedy, assassinated in Dallas three days earlier, was buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

UPI File Photo

In 1973, U.S. President Richard Nixon ordered the national highway speed limit cut from 70 mph to 55 mph to save lives and gasoline.

In 1986, U.S. President Ronald Reagan announced the resignation of national security adviser John Poindexter and the firing of Marine Lt. Col. Oliver North in the aftermath of the secret, illegal Iran arms sale.

Advertisement

File Photo by Martin Jeong/UPI

In 1990, the floating Lacey V. Murrow Bridge sank during a Thanksgiving storm in Washington state. The bridge was under construction at the time and there were no injuries or deaths.

In 1992, the Czechoslovakian Parliament voted to dissolve the country at the end of the year into separate Czech and Slovak states.

In 2001, hundreds of U.S. Marines arrived in Afghanistan near the southern city of Kandahar in the first major entry of U.S. ground troops in the country.

In 2018, firefighters brought the Camp Fire under 100 percent containment. The blaze was the most deadly in California's history.

In 2020, President Donald Trump pardoned his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation.

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023
On. Nov. 25, 1963, U.S. President John F. Kennedy, assassinated in Dallas three days earlier, was buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
Guns fall silent across Gaza as Israel-Hamas truce gets underway
World News // 1 day ago
Guns fall silent across Gaza as Israel-Hamas truce gets underway
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A four-day pause in hostilities between Israel and Hamas is underway. The long-awaited and oft delayed military stand down started at 7 a.m. local time with both sides warning the pause was only temporary.
13 Israelis, 12 Thai nationals released in exchange with Hamas
Top News // 17 hours ago
13 Israelis, 12 Thai nationals released in exchange with Hamas
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Hamas released 13 Israeli hostages and 12 Thai nationals on Friday afternoon as part of the limited negotiated pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas, the first since hostilities began on Oct. 7.
Bomb threat, panic disrupt 2 Black Friday locations
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Bomb threat, panic disrupt 2 Black Friday locations
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- While millions of shoppers scurried for the best holiday deals at various outlets on traditionally the biggest shopping day of the year in the United States on "Black Friday," some things did not go as planned.
Couple killed in U.S-Canada border crash identified
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Couple killed in U.S-Canada border crash identified
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The victims of a fiery crash on the Rainbow Bridge connecting the United States and Canada have been identified as a married couple from Grand Island, N.Y., on Friday.
Knife attack in Ireland sparks anti-immigration riots
World News // 16 hours ago
Knife attack in Ireland sparks anti-immigration riots
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Dublin are bracing for more rioting on Friday after an outburst of destruction and violence was sparked by a knife attack outside of a school.
World's largest iceberg drifting freely, headed for South Atlantic Ocean
World News // 17 hours ago
World's largest iceberg drifting freely, headed for South Atlantic Ocean
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A gargantuan Antarctic iceberg five times the size of New York City and as thick as the Empire State Building is drifting away from the continental ice shelf toward the South Atlantic Ocean.
Post-holiday travelers could see winter-like conditions across Midwest
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Post-holiday travelers could see winter-like conditions across Midwest
The same storm that will unload 1-2 feet of snow on the Rockies into Friday will pivot across the Plains and the Midwest with winter-like travel conditions in store for a 1,200-mile-long swath of the central U.S.
Oscar Pistorius to be freed after serving half of 13-year murder sentence
World News // 19 hours ago
Oscar Pistorius to be freed after serving half of 13-year murder sentence
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Former Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius is to be freed from jail on parole in early 2024, almost 11 years after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
5 journalists, family members abducted in violence plagued Mexican state
World News // 23 hours ago
5 journalists, family members abducted in violence plagued Mexican state
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Three journalists and two of their family members were reportedly abducted by armed men in a Mexican state known for violent abductions, prosecutors in southern Guerero state said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World's largest iceberg drifting freely, headed for South Atlantic Ocean
World's largest iceberg drifting freely, headed for South Atlantic Ocean
Bomb threat, panic disrupt 2 Black Friday locations
Bomb threat, panic disrupt 2 Black Friday locations
Couple killed in U.S-Canada border crash identified
Couple killed in U.S-Canada border crash identified
5 journalists, family members abducted in violence plagued Mexican state
5 journalists, family members abducted in violence plagued Mexican state
On This Day: D.B. Cooper hijacks plane, disappears with ransom
On This Day: D.B. Cooper hijacks plane, disappears with ransom
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement