Advertisement
Top News
Jan. 8, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: 6 killed, 13 injured including Rep. Giffords in shooting

On Jan. 8, 2011, six people were killed and 13 others, including U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., were injured when a gunman armed with a semiautomatic pistol opened fire at a political meeting in Tucson.

By UPI Staff
1/4
Pima County, Ariz., Sheriff's deputies stand guard at the entranceway to the assassination site one day after a gunman shot and killed six people incuding U.S District Judge John Roll and critically injured U.S Rep. Gabrielle Giffords in Tucson on January 8, 2011. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey
Pima County, Ariz., Sheriff's deputies stand guard at the entranceway to the assassination site one day after a gunman shot and killed six people incuding U.S District Judge John Roll and critically injured U.S Rep. Gabrielle Giffords in Tucson on January 8, 2011. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1790, U.S. President George Washington gave the first State of the Union address.

Advertisement

In 1815, the forces of U.S. Gen. Andrew Jackson decisively defeated the British in the Battle of New Orleans, the closing engagement of the War of 1812.

In 1867, the U.S. Congress approved legislation that allowed black African Americans to vote in the District of Columbia.

In 1889, US patent #395,791 is issued to Herman Hollerith for his "Art of Compiling Statistics," a punched card calculator. In 1896, Hollerith founded The Tabulating Machine Company, one of four companies consolidated to form International Business Machines Corporation, or IBM.

In 1918, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson delivered his Fourteen Points during a speech to a joint session of the U.S. Congress.

Advertisement

File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

In 1961, Algerians voted in favor of the French referendum on Algerian self-determination, part of French President Charles de Gaulle's peace proposals, sweeping aside opposition and delivering him the vote of confidence he had demanded.

In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson declared a "War on Poverty" in the United States during his first State of the Union address.

In 1978, Harvey Milk became the first openly gay elected official in California when he was sworn in to San Francisco's Board of Supervisors.

In 1987, Kay Orr was inaugurated in Lincoln, Neb., as the nation's first woman Republican governor.

In 1989, a British Midland Airways jet crashed near a major highway in Kegworth, England, after both engines caught fire and the pilot tried to make an emergency landing, killing 46 people.

In 1991, Pan American World Airways filed for bankruptcy. The company, founded in 1927, would cease operations 11 months later.

Advertisement

In 1992, President George H.W. Bush, during a state visit to Tokyo, vomited on the lap of Japanese Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa after coming down with the flu.

In 1993, thousands of people gathered at Elvis Presley's Graceland mansion in Memphis to purchase the first issue of a stamp honoring the "King of Rock 'n' Roll" on what would have been his 58th birthday.

In 1997, a report by University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center scientists concluded that exposure to a combination of chemicals was linked to Gulf War Syndrome, responsible for the various ailments reported by veterans of the 1991 conflict.

In 2002, U.S. President George W. Bush signed the No Child Left Behind Act into law.

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In 2007, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez announced he would nationalize the nation's telecommunications and electric power industries controlled by U.S. companies.

Advertisement

In 2011, six people were killed and 13 others, including U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., were injured when a gunman armed with a semiautomatic pistol opened fire at a political meeting in Tucson. The shooter, Jared Loughner, 22, was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2016, Mexican authorities captured Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the Sinaloa drug cartel kingpin who led police on a months-long manhunt after escaping from prison.

In 2018, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced extreme weather events inflicted a record-setting financial toll on the United States in 2017, with hurricanes and wildfires causing a total of $306 billion in damage.

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the duke and duchess of Sussex, announced they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family. The couple stopped official engagements in March 2020 and moved to North America.

In 2021, Twitter permanently suspended President Donald Trump's personal account "due to the risk of further incitement of violence" after an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Advertisement

File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Ally says Gabrielle Giffords will return to House UPI Archives: Giffords out of hospital

Latest Headlines

Japan's Gound SDF participates in parashooting drill
World News // 27 minutes ago
Japan's Gound SDF participates in parashooting drill
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Japan's First Airborne Brigade opened the public up to a parachute drill in the Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo on Sunday as the country continues to shed its post-World War pacifism.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis halts busing migrants to NYC, Chicago
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis halts busing migrants to NYC, Chicago
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Gov. Jared Polis has announced that Colorado will halt its program to bus migrants to New York City and Chicago after he was criticized by the mayors of the two cities.
German police arrest Iranian man on suspicion of plotting ricin terror attack
World News // 1 hour ago
German police arrest Iranian man on suspicion of plotting ricin terror attack
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- An Iranian man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of plotting a terror attack, German officials said Sunday.
Biden heads for U.S.-Mexico border to focus on immigration issue
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden heads for U.S.-Mexico border to focus on immigration issue
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is to visit the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time in office as pressure grows for his administration to do something to ease tension with an increasing number of migrants making the trip there.
40 killed in two-bus crash in Senegal
World News // 3 hours ago
40 killed in two-bus crash in Senegal
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Two buses collided with each other in the West Africa Senegal city of Gniby, killing 40 people and injuring an unspecified number of others on Sunday.
7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Vanuatu in Pacific
World News // 3 hours ago
7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Vanuatu in Pacific
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A 7.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu on Sunday, trigguring a tsunami warning in nearby waters.
Russia continues Ukrainian attack during Putin's cease-fire
World News // 4 hours ago
Russia continues Ukrainian attack during Putin's cease-fire
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Despite announcing cease-fire during the Orthodox Christmas season, Russia fired missiles into Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka overnight Saturday into Sunday and the violence continued, officials said.
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023
Top News // 10 hours ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023
On Jan. 8, 2011, six people were killed and 13 others, including U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., were injured in a Tucson shooting.
Man arrested for stealing 1,500-year-old church relics in Arkansas, monks say
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Man arrested for stealing 1,500-year-old church relics in Arkansas, monks say
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly damaged the altar of a church in Arkansas to steal two boxes that contained relics from three saints that are more than 1,500 years old.
Marco Rubio blasts release of notorious Cuban spy Ana Montes
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Marco Rubio blasts release of notorious Cuban spy Ana Montes
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., has blasted the release of Cuban spy Ana Montes, who served more than 21 years in a federal prison in Texas for giving up American secrets while she worked for the Defense Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police seeking Houston restaurant patron who shot, killed would-be robber
Police seeking Houston restaurant patron who shot, killed would-be robber
Judge refuses to quash $250M N.Y. fraud lawsuit against Trump
Judge refuses to quash $250M N.Y. fraud lawsuit against Trump
Australian drag racer dies in crash as horrified crowd looks on
Australian drag racer dies in crash as horrified crowd looks on
'Real Housewives' star Jennifer Shah sentenced to 72 months for fraud scheme
'Real Housewives' star Jennifer Shah sentenced to 72 months for fraud scheme
Rain-soaked Californians warned of more flooding ahead
Rain-soaked Californians warned of more flooding ahead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement