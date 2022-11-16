Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 16, 2022 / 3:33 PM

Sentence expected Wednesday in Wisconsin mass murder trial

By Simon Druker
A judge is expected to issue a sentence Wednesday to Darrell Brooks, who was found guilty of six counts of intentional first-degree murder for plowing into a Christmas parade in Waukesha County, Wisc. last November. File Photo courtesy of Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office/EPA-EFE
A judge is expected to issue a sentence Wednesday to Darrell Brooks, who was found guilty of six counts of intentional first-degree murder for plowing into a Christmas parade in Waukesha County, Wisc. last November. File Photo courtesy of Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office/EPA-EFE

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A judge is expected to issue a sentence Wednesday to Darrell Brooks, who was found guilty of six counts of intentional first-degree murder for plowing into a Christmas parade in Waukesha County, Wisc. last November.

Over three dozen victims and family representatives spoke or had written statements read in front of the court by the end of the day Tuesday.

Advertisement

Six people were killed when Brooks drove into a crowd, injuring another 61 people.

A jury took only a few hours to deliver a guilty verdict, convicting the 40-year-old of 76 counts in total, including 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety, six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, six counts of hit-and-run causing death, two counts of federal bail jumping and one count of battery.

RELATED British prosecutors charge Kevin Spacey with 7 additional sexual assaults

He faces six consecutive life sentences plus 859 additional years of confinement.

Brooks represented himself during the trial.

"Not only am I sorry for what happened, I'm sorry that you could not see what is truly in my heart," Brooks told Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow.

RELATED U.S. midterms: America appears to have passed 'peak Trump'

"With respect to how I'm viewed, I will not respond to those comments in anger either. I want to also say that, it is not me that can take any pain away, replace what was lost, give back joy, happiness -- so many other things lost that day."

Advertisement

A mass shooting threat at the courthouse was called in to the Waukesha County Communications Center on Wednesday morning, delaying proceedings.

"Do you have any idea of gut wrenching it is to have to explain your 12-year-old son that his little brother isn't going to make it his injuries are too extensive for his little body to come back from and that he won't be coming home with us over again," Sherry Sparks told the court before Brooks had an opportunity to speak.

RELATED Ex-MLB star Yasiel Puig pleads guilty to lying to feds in gambling probe

Sparks' son Jackson was killed while her other son Tucker was badly injured.

"This morning, I should have spent the morning making breakfast, taking him to school, hearing about his day later and said I'm standing here in this courtroom asking for justice for my boys. We came so close to losing both of them that day. I miss Jackson every second of every single day. I feel gutted and broken, it hurts to breathe sometimes. It hurts to live without him here."

Latest Headlines

Michael Flynn ordered to testify in Georgia election probe
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Michael Flynn ordered to testify in Georgia election probe
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A Florida judge said that former national security adviser Michael Flynn must testify before a Georgia grand jury that is looking into whether then-President Donald Trump tried to interfere in the 2020 election.
No reservations required at Yosemite National Park in 2023
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
No reservations required at Yosemite National Park in 2023
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Yosemite National Park is ending its requirement for reservations in 2023 and seeking feedback about solutions to congestion at the park.
NATO: Missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukrainian defense system
World News // 8 hours ago
NATO: Missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukrainian defense system
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Polish officials and their NATO allies said Wednesday a missile that landed in Poland, killing two people, appeared to come from a Ukrainian air defense system fired against a Russian attack.
President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva proclaims 'Brazil is back' at COP27
World News // 51 minutes ago
President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva proclaims 'Brazil is back' at COP27
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spoke of bold intentions to protect the Amazon Rainforest and combat climate change during an appearance at COP27 in Egypt.
U.S. sanctions 6 employees of state-run Iran broadcaster IRIB for forced confessions
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S. sanctions 6 employees of state-run Iran broadcaster IRIB for forced confessions
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. State and Treasury departments Wednesday sanctioned six senior employees of the state-controlled media corporation Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.
Mitch McConnell re-elected Senate minority leader, beating Sen. Rick Scott
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mitch McConnell re-elected Senate minority leader, beating Sen. Rick Scott
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., beat challenger Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to be re-elected as Senate minority leader Wednesday. The vote was 37-10.
Biden administration warns of spike in delinquencies without student loan forgiveness
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration warns of spike in delinquencies without student loan forgiveness
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is warning of a potentially historic number of delinquencies on student loans if its debt forgiveness plan is not carried out.
Elon Musk testifies he was not involved in 2018 Tesla pay package
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Elon Musk testifies he was not involved in 2018 Tesla pay package
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Elon Musk testified Wednesday that he was not involved in the decision-making process regarding a pay package that granted billions of dollars in stock options, helping to make him the world's richest person.
Gaithersburg, Md. condos explosion and fire injures 12, 2 critically
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gaithersburg, Md. condos explosion and fire injures 12, 2 critically
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A Gaithersburg, Maryland condo building explosion and fire Wednesday injured twelve people, two critically.
University of Virginia shooting suspect makes first court appearance
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
University of Virginia shooting suspect makes first court appearance
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., the suspect in the shooting death of three University of Virginia football players over the weekend was held without bail after he made his first court appearance Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed
Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates
Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates
FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threats at House panel hearing
FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threats at House panel hearing
Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential campaign
Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential campaign
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement