Sentence expected Wednesday in Wisconsin mass murder trial

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A judge is expected to issue a sentence Wednesday to Darrell Brooks, who was found guilty of six counts of intentional first-degree murder for plowing into a Christmas parade in Waukesha County, Wisc. last November. Over three dozen victims and family representatives spoke or had written statements read in front of the court by the end of the day Tuesday. Advertisement

Six people were killed when Brooks drove into a crowd, injuring another 61 people.

A jury took only a few hours to deliver a guilty verdict, convicting the 40-year-old of 76 counts in total, including 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety, six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, six counts of hit-and-run causing death, two counts of federal bail jumping and one count of battery.

He faces six consecutive life sentences plus 859 additional years of confinement.

Brooks represented himself during the trial.

"Not only am I sorry for what happened, I'm sorry that you could not see what is truly in my heart," Brooks told Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow.

"With respect to how I'm viewed, I will not respond to those comments in anger either. I want to also say that, it is not me that can take any pain away, replace what was lost, give back joy, happiness -- so many other things lost that day."

A mass shooting threat at the courthouse was called in to the Waukesha County Communications Center on Wednesday morning, delaying proceedings.

"Do you have any idea of gut wrenching it is to have to explain your 12-year-old son that his little brother isn't going to make it his injuries are too extensive for his little body to come back from and that he won't be coming home with us over again," Sherry Sparks told the court before Brooks had an opportunity to speak.

Sparks' son Jackson was killed while her other son Tucker was badly injured.

"This morning, I should have spent the morning making breakfast, taking him to school, hearing about his day later and said I'm standing here in this courtroom asking for justice for my boys. We came so close to losing both of them that day. I miss Jackson every second of every single day. I feel gutted and broken, it hurts to breathe sometimes. It hurts to live without him here."