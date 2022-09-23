Trending
Sept. 23, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Congress requires communists to register

On Sept. 23, 1950, the U.S. Congress adopted the Internal Security Act, which provided for the registration of communists. Leaders of the Communist Party vowed never to register, and it was later ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

By UPI Staff
On September 23, 1950, the U.S. Congress adopted the Internal Security Act, which provided for the registration of communists. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/30a572fb107035fe88dc47dce56d46da/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1806, U.S. explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark returned to St. Louis on their historic journey from the Mississippi River to the Pacific Coast and back.

In 1846, German astronomer Johann Gottfried Galle discovered the planet Neptune at the Berlin Observatory. Neptune generally is the eighth planet from the sun.

In 1909, Gaston Leroux's Phantom of the Opera was published.

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber takes part in curtain call ceremonies on January 9, 2006, at New York's Majestic Theatre to mark that "Phantom of the Opera" has become the longest running musical show in Broadway history with it's 7,486th performance. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

In 1950, the U.S. Congress adopted the Internal Security Act, which provided for the registration of communists. Leaders of the Communist Party vowed never to register, and it was later ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

In 1959, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev visited the corn fields of Iowa to find out what made the American farmer tick and urged that the earth "be furrowed by plows, not rockets and tanks."

In 1966, a Rolling Stones' concert at England's Royal Albert concert hall was halted temporarily when screaming girls attacked Mick Jagger onstage. The riotous enthusiasm of the fans resulted in a ban of pop concerts at the hall.

File Photo by David Yee/UPI

In 1973, Juan Peron was again elected president of Argentina after 18 years in exile. His second wife, Isabel, who became vice president, succeeded him after he died 10 months later.

In 1991, 44 U.N. inspectors were detained in Baghdad after attempting to remove secret Iraqi plans for building nuclear weapons. They were freed five days later.

In 2005, a fire killed 23 people on a bus carrying Texas nursing home evacuees from Hurricane Rita.

In 2008, a 22-year-old student killed 11 adult students and himself at a vocational college in Finland 205 miles north of Helsinki.

In 2020, a grand jury indicted one of three police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor in her Louisville, Ky., apartment -- none on charges related to her actual killing. The decision led to protests.

File Photo by Kyle Grillot/EPA-EFE

