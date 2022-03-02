Trending
Advertisement
Top News
March 2, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Wilt Chamberlain sets NBA single-game scoring record

On March 2, 1962, Philadelphia's Wilt Chamberlain set the single-game NBA scoring record with 100 points against the New York Knicks.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On This Day: Wilt Chamberlain sets NBA single-game scoring record
Basketball star Wilt Chamberlain (R) throws a fake punch at former champion Muhammad Ali (L) on April 2, 1971. On March 2, 1962, Philadelphia's Chamberlain set the single-game NBA scoring record with 100 points against the New York Knicks. UPI File Photo | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1836, Texas proclaimed independence from Mexico.

Advertisement

In 1925, the first system of interstate highway numbering was introduced in the United States.

In 1949, a U.S. Air Force plane piloted by Capt. James Gallagher completed the first non-stop around-the-world flight in just over 94 hours.

In 1962, Philadelphia's Wilt Chamberlain set the single-game NBA scoring record with 100 points against the New York Knicks.

In 1974, the cost of a U.S. first class postage stamp was increased to 10 cents, up from 8 cents.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 1983, the compact disc and player are released in the United States, beginning the slow decline of the cassette tape and launching the digital audio revolution.

In 2007, U.S. Army Secretary Francis J. Harvey announced his resignation amid charges of poor conditions for patients at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington.

In 2008, outgoing Russian President Vladimir Putin's choice as his successor, Dmitry Medvedev, was elected president in a landslide. Putin remained in power as prime minister.

Advertisement

File Photo by Anatoli Zhdanov/UPI

In 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 8-1 that an anti-gay Kansas church had a constitutional right to stage a peaceful protest at the funeral of a U.S. Marine killed in Iraq.

In 2017, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he would not participate in any federal investigation into allegations the Russian government interceded in the 2016 presidential election, sparking the ire of President Donald Trump.

In 2021, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced it would cease publishing six titles from the author's line of children's books due to featuring portrayals of people that are hurtful and wrong -- some of which were racist.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Mavs' Dirk Nowitzki passes Chamberlain on NBA all-time scoring list UPI Archives: Russell Westbrook has 10th straight triple-double to pass Wilt Chamberlain

Latest Headlines

Biden delegation to Taiwan confirms strong U.S. commitment to island
World News // 1 hour ago
Biden delegation to Taiwan confirms strong U.S. commitment to island
March 2 (UPI) -- Mike Mullen, the former Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday that the United States "stands firm behind its commitments" to Taiwan during a visit to the democratic island.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, March 2, 2022
On March 2, 1962, Philadelphia's Wilt Chamberlain set the single-game NBA scoring record with 100 points against the New York Knicks.
Boeing, Ford, ExxonMobile to halt operations in Russia over Russian invasion
World News // 1 hour ago
Boeing, Ford, ExxonMobile to halt operations in Russia over Russian invasion
March 2 (UPI) -- Boeing, Ford and ExxonMobil have added their names to the growing list of companies that have ended or suspended their business in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Biden admin sanctions men accused of being ISIS fundraisers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden admin sanctions men accused of being ISIS fundraisers
March 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration blacklisted four Africans accused of being financial facilitators for the Islamic State as it seeks to cut off funds to the terrorist organization.
Biden has put U.S. 'on the wrong track,' Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden has put U.S. 'on the wrong track,' Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says
March 1 (UPI) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds told the American public during her Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden's State of the Union on Tuesday night that she's worried the United States "is on the wrong track."
Rashida Tlaib calls for Build Back Better passage, end to filibuster in SOTU response
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rashida Tlaib calls for Build Back Better passage, end to filibuster in SOTU response
March 1 (UPI) -- Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., said Tuesday that passing Build Back Better and ending the filibuster could advance a progressive agenda in a response to the State of the Union address.
Biden announces U.S. will close off airspace to Russia in State of the Union address
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden announces U.S. will close off airspace to Russia in State of the Union address
March 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said the United States will join other nations in closing its airspace to Russian flights following its invasion of Ukraine.
Judge: Sarah Palin 'wholly failed' to prove defamation case against New York Times
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge: Sarah Palin 'wholly failed' to prove defamation case against New York Times
March 1 (UPI) -- The judge who presided over Sarah Palin's defamation trial against The New York Times concerning a 2017 editorial said in a written opinion Tuesday that he dismissed the case last month because she "wholly failed" to pro
Seattle deluged with more than a month's worth of rain in 3 days
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Seattle deluged with more than a month's worth of rain in 3 days
An extreme atmospheric river unleashed heavy rain and snow over the Pacific Northwest over the last three days of February, bringing significant flooding, avalanche threats, landslides and wreaking havoc on roadways.
Trucker rally fizzles out in Washington, D.C.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trucker rally fizzles out in Washington, D.C.
March 1 (UPI) -- A rally in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, modeled after the "Freedom Convoy" that occupied Ottawa for more than a week, failed to draw substantial crowds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine says forces 'eliminated' assassins targeting President Zelensky
Ukraine says forces 'eliminated' assassins targeting President Zelensky
Shadowy hackers group Anonymous declares cyberwar on Russia for Ukraine invasion
Shadowy hackers group Anonymous declares cyberwar on Russia for Ukraine invasion
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
Video shows tractor-trailer plunge off Massachusetts bridge into frigid river
Video shows tractor-trailer plunge off Massachusetts bridge into frigid river
Biden denies executive privilege for ex-Trump aides Michael Flynn, Peter Navarro
Biden denies executive privilege for ex-Trump aides Michael Flynn, Peter Navarro
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement