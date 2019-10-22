Trending Stories

Drug companies reach settlements to avoid landmark federal opioid trial
Supreme Court strikes down Michigan gerrymandering ruling
Trump: G7 summit won't take place at his Florida resort after backlash
Coffins of 3,000-year-old mummies opened in Egypt
Nancy Pelosi leads unannounced trip to Afghanistan
Photo Gallery

 
Bruce Springsteen attends special screening of 'Western Stars' in NYC
Latest News

Pentagon: United States may station troops at Syrian oil fields
Famous birthdays for Oct. 22: Spike Jonze, Catherine Deneuve
On This Day: Congress expands hate-crime law protect LGBTQ communities
Florida cracks down on songbird trapping
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
 
